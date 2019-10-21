Live Updates

  • 2:00 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: WICKET! Another one bites the dust. Zubayr Hamza has been bowled for a duck by Mohammed Shami! The sorry state of SA batting continues in Ranchi. Excellent delivery from Shami as he pitches on the length, skips the outside edge and pings the stumps. Score 10/2 (f/o) in 2.3 overs, trail by 325 runs

  • 1:54 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: WICKET! The opening partnership lasts seven deliveries as Umesh Yadav cleans up opener Quinton de Kock for 5. Pitched on a good length, De Kock stays rooted and the ball skips past to remove uproot the off-stump. SA 5/1 (f/o)

  • 1:50 PM IST

    Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar – two lefties- will start SA’s second innings. Mohammed Shami has the new ball. SA trail by 335 runs. Here we go.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    Virat Kohli gestures towards the South African dressing room that they have to bat again. Follow-on has been enforced

  • 1:40 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: WICKET! And it’s all over for SA in first innings. They have been bowled out for 162 in 56.2 overs, conceding a lead of 335 runs. Shahbaz Nadeem pins Anrich Nortje in front and the umpire raises finger. Nortje goes for the review, seems he thinks there was an inside edge. Ultra edge confirms nothing of that sort. And Nortje was been adjudged lbw on 4 off 55.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: WICKET! And the breakthrough has arrived – Umesh Yadav ends India’s frustration with the scalp of George Linde who scored 37 off 81. Induces an edge and Rohit in the slip cordon makes no mistake. Wicket no. 3 for Umesh. Score 162/9 in 55.1 overs vs IND (497/9d)

  • 1:23 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: Time for refreshments in Ranchi. The tail is wagging but the tourists are far from safe. Still trail by 336 runs with two wickets remaining. 49 overs are remaining for the day. How long will the resistance from Linde and Nortje last?

  • 1:16 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: The current partnership between George Linde and Anrich Nortje is now worth 30. Yet another resistance from South Africa’s lower-order this series. Score 160/8 in 53 overs

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Meanwhile, that Piedt wicket was Shami’s 50th in Tests at home. George Linde has just struck Shahbaz Nadeem for a six. The score is now 150/8.

  • 12:53 PM IST
    IND vs SA Live Score: India opt for the second REVIEW, DRS TIME! LBW appeal taken upstairs by the Indians after the umpire has turned their appeal down. Looked missing leg. And it is, confirms the Ball Tracker. No reviews left for India now.

    NOT OUT! Linde survives! Flighted ball on the middle and leg stump line, Linde looks to flick it away but gets hit on the pads. The Indian appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Ashwin convinces his skipper for the review. The Ultra Edge rolls in and there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that it is missing the leg stump. South Africa 140/8 in 42 overs vs India (497/9)

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score

Now, on both the days, rain arrived in the final session. That can happen on Day 3 too. With rain around the corner on all three days, the Indians would look to bundle the visitors quickly and think of forcing a follow-on. The way the Indian bowlers are bowling, that is possible too. What about the remaining South African batters. Faf du Plessis will have to lead from the front if he wants his side to give any fight to the Indians. He will hope to get help from others around him too.

Ajinkya Rahane joins Kartik for an interview. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. States that him and Rohit wanted to see off the first half hour of the first session. Talking about his ton, Rahane says that he was feeling well and wanted to counter-attack post Lunch. Adds that the partnership between the two was very important. On beind asked about his cover drives, Rahane points out that his flick between mid-wicket and mid on is his favuirte shot. On the pitch, Rahane says that the ball kept low early on. Points that if the bowlers can bowl wicket-to-wicket, things won’t be easy for the batters. Talking about the two wickets the Indians got, Rahane says that it was amazing to see the pacers get wickets on bouncers.

The South African bowlers looked helpless against Rohit and Rahane. None of them trouble the duo. Once Rohit was dismissed, their bowlers managed to stem the run flow. George Linde got four on debut but not before getting stick from Umesh Yadav.

What happened before that? Ajinkya Rahane raked up a Test ton at home. Rohit Sharma brought up his maiden double ton. Runs kept coming as Jadeja got to his half ton before getting out. Umesh Yadav came, he hammered Linde for 5 sixes in 8 balls before perishing. Kohli eventually declared the Indian innings for 497 runs.

But not before the Indian bowlers, Shami and Yadav have managed to send the two Saffa openers packing. There could’ve been more casualties but due to bad light, Kohli had to take the pacers off. And then, after just three more overs, the light deteriorated further and the umpires decided to stop play.

 