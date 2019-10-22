Live Updates

  • 9:43 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: WICKET! That’s it. India have completed a massive innings win in Ranchi. Lungi Ngidi, the last man, smashes the first delivery faced back at the non-striker’s end and the ball ricochets off the non-striker’s shoulder for Shahbaz Nadeem to pouch it safely. Ngidi out for a first-ball duck. A bizarre dismissal in every sens this one. Score 133 (f/o).

    India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in 3rd Test to complete a 3-0 series sweep

  • 9:39 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: WICKET! Low bounce and Theunis de Bruyn under-edges it for Wriddhiman Saha to take a brilliant catch. De Bruyn walks back for 30. South Africa nine down. Shahbaz Nadeem gets his first wicket of the innings. Score 133/9, trail by 202 runs

  • 9:37 AM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score: Shami has been on the mark from the word go. He’s been bowling quick, testing De Bruyn with short stuff and beaten him once. A single from the over. Score 133/8, trail by 202 runs.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    Day 4 gets underway. Theunis De Bruyn and Anrich Nortje are the two unbeaten South African batsmen. Mohammed Shami to start the proceedings.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Live Test Match: Now, just two more wickets. How long will the Indians take to get them? Can the remaining three wickets frustrate the Indians?

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score

In the bowling department for the Indians, it was second innings specialist Mohammed Shami was at it again as he picked up three wickets. He got good support from Umesh Yadav who got two. Jadeja picked up two wickets while Ashwin finally got one in the match too.

The start for the Proteas was as same as the first. The Indian pacers demolished the top order of the visitors to leave them tattering at 36 for 5. Dean Elgar was hit on the helmet by a bouncer off Umesh Yadav and we had first concussion substitute as de Bruyn replaced Elgar for the second innings. George Linde and Dane Piedt once again troubled the the Indians for a while but they eventually fell.

It was all about the Indian bowlers in the morning session as they pegged the Protea innings with regular wickets. Umesh Yadav picked up 3 while Shami, Nadeem and Jadeja got two wickets in bundling the visitors.

The day started with Umesh Yadav picking up early wicket in the morning. Hamza and Bavuma stitched a decent partnership but once that stand was broken, the South African innings fell apart. Linde along with Nortje frustrated the Indian bowlers for a while but the hosts eventually bundled them out and enforced a follow-on.

16 wickets. One would think that India have batted too. Well, not really. All of the wickets fell are of the visitors. 8 of the first innings and 8 in the second. No challenge from the Protea batters in the final innings of the Test series. Just two more wickets for the Indians to complete a whitewash.