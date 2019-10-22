







Load More

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Live Test Match: Now, just two more wickets. How long will the Indians take to get them? Can the remaining three wickets frustrate the Indians?

In the bowling department for the Indians, it was second innings specialist Mohammed Shami was at it again as he picked up three wickets. He got good support from Umesh Yadav who got two. Jadeja picked up two wickets while Ashwin finally got one in the match too.

The start for the Proteas was as same as the first. The Indian pacers demolished the top order of the visitors to leave them tattering at 36 for 5. Dean Elgar was hit on the helmet by a bouncer off Umesh Yadav and we had first concussion substitute as de Bruyn replaced Elgar for the second innings. George Linde and Dane Piedt once again troubled the the Indians for a while but they eventually fell.

It was all about the Indian bowlers in the morning session as they pegged the Protea innings with regular wickets. Umesh Yadav picked up 3 while Shami, Nadeem and Jadeja got two wickets in bundling the visitors.

The day started with Umesh Yadav picking up early wicket in the morning. Hamza and Bavuma stitched a decent partnership but once that stand was broken, the South African innings fell apart. Linde along with Nortje frustrated the Indian bowlers for a while but the hosts eventually bundled them out and enforced a follow-on.

16 wickets. One would think that India have batted too. Well, not really. All of the wickets fell are of the visitors. 8 of the first innings and 8 in the second. No challenge from the Protea batters in the final innings of the Test series. Just two more wickets for the Indians to complete a whitewash.