India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 Updates

Now, on both the days, rain arrived in the final session. That can happen on Day 3 too. With rain around the corner on all three days, the Indians would look to bundle the visitors quickly and think of forcing a follow-on. The way the Indian bowlers are bowling, that is possible too. What about the remaining South African batters. Faf du Plessis will have to lead from the front if he wants his side to give any fight to the Indians. He will hope to get help from others around him too.

Ajinkya Rahane joins Kartik for an interview. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. States that him and Rohit wanted to see off the first half hour of the first session. Talking about his ton, Rahane says that he was feeling well and wanted to counter-attack post Lunch. Adds that the partnership between the two was very important. On beind asked about his cover drives, Rahane points out that his flick between mid-wicket and mid on is his favuirte shot. On the pitch, Rahane says that the ball kept low early on. Points that if the bowlers can bowl wicket-to-wicket, things won’t be easy for the batters. Talking about the two wickets the Indians got, Rahane says that it was amazing to see the pacers get wickets on bouncers.

The South African bowlers looked helpless against Rohit and Rahane. None of them trouble the duo. Once Rohit was dismissed, their bowlers managed to stem the run flow. George Linde got four on debut but not before getting stick from Umesh Yadav.

What happened before that? Ajinkya Rahane raked up a Test ton at home. Rohit Sharma brought up his maiden double ton. Runs kept coming as Jadeja got to his half ton before getting out. Umesh Yadav came, he hammered Linde for 5 sixes in 8 balls before perishing. Kohli eventually declared the Indian innings for 497 runs.

But not before the Indian bowlers, Shami and Yadav have managed to send the two Saffa openers packing. There could’ve been more casualties but due to bad light, Kohli had to take the pacers off. And then, after just three more overs, the light deteriorated further and the umpires decided to stop play.