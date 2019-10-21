Live Updates

  • 11:07 AM IST

    WICKET! Shahbaz Nadeem has his maiden Test wicket in Temba Bavuma as South Africa lose their fifth wicket! Bavuma skips forward and is outfoxed by the debutante. Wriddhiman Saha does the rest as Bavuma loses his balance and wicket. Score 107/5 in 28.2 overs, trail by 390 runs

  • 11:03 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: Typical Jadeja dismissal – Right after India lose a referral, Jadeja slips in a straighter one that skips past Zubayr Hamza’s defenses to crash on the stumps. A big breakthrough for India this as Hamza had settled in, scoring 62 with 10 fours and a six before being cleaned up. Score 107/4, trail by 390 runs

  • 10:33 AM IST

    FIFTY for Zubayr Hamza – a well compiled maiden Test half-century from the South African as he reaches the milestone with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin.

    Trivia: Hamza is the 100th Test player for South Africa since their return to international cricket from apartheid ban.

    Score 81/3

  • 10:26 AM IST

    The partnership between Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma has crossed the 50-run mark. A good stand between these two after South Africa were given an early jolt in skipper Faf du Plessis who managed just one. Score 74/3

  • 10:17 AM IST

    India vs South Africa 3rd Test: So first over of spin today. Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Umesh Yadav. Six runs off him including four byes. Meanwhile, SA have crossed 50 runs. Still a lot of work to be done for the tourists. They are still in a spot of bother.

  • 9:59 AM IST

    Zubayr Hamza has been brisk after South Africa were jolted early in the session. He has swiftly moved to 22 off 32 with the help of four fours. Batting alongside him his Temba Bavuma on 10 off 16 with two fours. SA 41/3 in 11 overs, trail India by 456 runs on Day 3 in Ranchi

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Mohammed Shami joins Umesh from the other end. And his first of the morning is a maiden. South Africa in trouble at 16/3.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    India vs South Africa Live: WICKET! What a start for India. Umesh Yadav has cleaned up Faf du Plessis for 1. South Africa have lost their captain in the first over of the day. After being hit for a four and a triple by Zubayr Hamza off successive deliveries, Umesh lands one on the good length and unfortunately for Du Plessis, it lands on a crack and deviates enough to skip past his bat an crash on the stumps. Score 16/3 in 5.5 overs

  • 9:34 AM IST

    And the day gets underway

Now, on both the days, rain arrived in the final session. That can happen on Day 3 too. With rain around the corner on all three days, the Indians would look to bundle the visitors quickly and think of forcing a follow-on. The way the Indian bowlers are bowling, that is possible too. What about the remaining South African batters. Faf du Plessis will have to lead from the front if he wants his side to give any fight to the Indians. He will hope to get help from others around him too.

Ajinkya Rahane joins Kartik for an interview. He starts by saying that he is happy with his performance. States that him and Rohit wanted to see off the first half hour of the first session. Talking about his ton, Rahane says that he was feeling well and wanted to counter-attack post Lunch. Adds that the partnership between the two was very important. On beind asked about his cover drives, Rahane points out that his flick between mid-wicket and mid on is his favuirte shot. On the pitch, Rahane says that the ball kept low early on. Points that if the bowlers can bowl wicket-to-wicket, things won’t be easy for the batters. Talking about the two wickets the Indians got, Rahane says that it was amazing to see the pacers get wickets on bouncers.

The South African bowlers looked helpless against Rohit and Rahane. None of them trouble the duo. Once Rohit was dismissed, their bowlers managed to stem the run flow. George Linde got four on debut but not before getting stick from Umesh Yadav.

What happened before that? Ajinkya Rahane raked up a Test ton at home. Rohit Sharma brought up his maiden double ton. Runs kept coming as Jadeja got to his half ton before getting out. Umesh Yadav came, he hammered Linde for 5 sixes in 8 balls before perishing. Kohli eventually declared the Indian innings for 497 runs.

But not before the Indian bowlers, Shami and Yadav have managed to send the two Saffa openers packing. There could’ve been more casualties but due to bad light, Kohli had to take the pacers off. And then, after just three more overs, the light deteriorated further and the umpires decided to stop play.

 