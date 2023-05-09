Live Updates

Home

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54th Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Chris Jordan makes his MI debut.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Royal Challengers Bangalore VS Mumbai Indians 199/6 (20.0) 141/2 (13.0) Run Rate: (Current: 10.85) MI need 59 runs in 42 balls at 8.42 rpo Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma (C) lbw b Wanindu Hasaranga 7 (8) - 52/2 in 4.6 Over Nehal Wadhera 40 * (28) 3x4, 2x6 Suryakumar Yadav 39 (22) 5x4, 1x6 Harshal Patel (2.6-0-34-0) * Josh Hazlewood (3-0-32-0)

A fourth century stand of the season between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell took Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199/6 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. After RCB were rocked early by Jason Behrendorff (4-0-36-3) who struck twice in the powerplay, du Plessis (65 off 41) and Maxwell (68 off 33) teamed up to expose MI’s bowling troubles once again while making the most of the perfect batting conditions. Du Plessis and Maxwell added 120 runs for the fourth wicket off just 62 balls, powering RCB’s charge after Mumbai Indians made early inroads with Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6) falling early. Maxwell was in his element as he played some outstanding strokes, hitting four sixes and eight fours to record his fourth half-century this season. But to their credit, MI fought back in the second half to dismiss Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror (1) and du Plessis in quick succession, which halted RCB’s charge as they could not go beyond the 200-run mark, which at one stage looked probable. RCB slipped from 131/2 after 13 overs to 146/5 in the 15th before Dinesh Karthik (30 off 18 balls) did well to banish his ordinary run with the bat.

MI vs RCB Toss Update:

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opt to bowl first. Stay hooked to this space for the fastest updates from the iconic Wankhede stadium.

MI vs RCB Playing XIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

MI vs RCB Pitch Report:

It is going to be a strip that is expected to have true bounce and would be good for strokemakers. Pacers will get purchase as well.

