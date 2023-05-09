ZEE Sites

live

LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, Cricket Live Score: Time For Suryakumar, Nehal To Up The Ante

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54th Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Chris Jordan makes his MI debut.

Updated: May 9, 2023 10:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Nehal Wadhera

40* (28) 3x4, 2x6

Suryakumar Yadav

39 (22) 5x4, 1x6

Harshal Patel

(2.6-0-34-0)*

Josh Hazlewood

(3-0-32-0)
MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates

Live Updates

  • 10:40 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Josh Hazlewood comes back to bowl after an expensive first spell. SKY dispatches the Australian for back-to-back fours in the final two overs. MI 124/2 (12)

  • 10:39 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Nehal Wadhera and SKY are firing all cylinders. After Suryakumar Yadav hits Wanindu Hasaranga for a four, Nehal goes all out for a flat six. MI 114/2 (11)

  • 10:32 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Think MI should up the ante and take the risk of one of the two in the middle to go after the bowlers and leave it for the late overs. MI have the likes of Tim David and Cameron Green still to come and do not worry about getting out. 15 runs came the last two overs. MI 89/2 (9)

  • 10:14 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Harshal Patel comes into the attack and Suryakumar welcomes him with a four. Pure CLASS! Four more added to the total from Nehal Wadhera’s bat. MI 74/2 (7)

  • 10:11 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera are in the middle. Can they stage a turnaround from here? Notably, Wadhera played a brilliant 51-ball 64 against CSK under tremendous pressure. And we all know what SKY can do.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ishan Kishan goes bang bang against Wanindu Hasaranga with a four and a six in the first two balls but holes out to Anuj Rawat in the third. A quick-fire 21-ball 42 innings comes to an end. RCB get their first breakthrough.More misery for Mumbai as Rohit is trapped two balls later. Big big setback for he hosts. MI 52/2 (5)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ishan Kishan takes on Mohammed Siraj. The Mumbai opener breaks free to clobber a couple of sixes off the RCB pacer. MI 34/0 (3)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit starts the second over similarly, smashes boundary off the first ball from Hazlewood, and then takes a single on the second. Ishan ends the over with back-2-back boundaries. Big one for Mumbai, 15 came from it. MI 19/0 (2)

  • 9:45 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ishan Kishan smashes a boundary on the first ball but then a great comeback from Mohammed Siraj, he bowls five consecutive dot balls to end the over. MI 4/0 (1)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Second innings is underway, players are back on the field.

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates:

Also Read:

A fourth century stand of the season between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell took Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199/6 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.  After RCB were rocked early by Jason Behrendorff (4-0-36-3) who struck twice in the powerplay, du Plessis (65 off 41)  and Maxwell (68 off 33) teamed up to expose MI’s bowling troubles once again while making the most of the perfect batting conditions. Du Plessis and Maxwell added 120 runs for the fourth wicket off just 62 balls, powering RCB’s charge after Mumbai Indians made early inroads with Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6) falling early.  Maxwell was in his element as he played some outstanding strokes, hitting four sixes and eight fours to record his fourth half-century this season. But to their credit, MI fought back in the second half to dismiss Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror (1) and du Plessis in quick succession, which halted RCB’s charge as they could not go beyond the 200-run mark, which at one stage looked probable. RCB slipped from 131/2 after 13 overs to 146/5 in the 15th before Dinesh Karthik (30 off 18 balls) did well to banish his ordinary run with the bat.

MI vs RCB Toss Update: 

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opt to bowl first. Stay hooked to this space for the fastest updates from the iconic Wankhede stadium.

MI vs RCB Playing XIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

MI vs RCB Pitch Report:

It is going to be a strip that is expected to have true bounce and would be good for strokemakers. Pacers will get purchase as well.

