  • LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, Cricket Live Score: Virat Kohli Departs Early, Behrendorff Strikes
MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54th Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Chris Jordan makes his MI debut.

Updated: May 9, 2023 7:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Faf du Plessis (C)

17* (9) 4x4, 0x6

Glenn Maxwell

4 (4) 1x4, 0x6

Cameron Green

(0.3-0-8-0)*

Jason Behrendorff

(2-0-11-2)
Live Updates

  • 7:47 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Nice view at the dugout. Tristan Stubbs is seen taking some tips from the great Sachin Tendulkar. Four to start the fourth over from Faf du Plessis. Welcome Cameron Green.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Glenn Maxwell joins Faf du Plessis in the middle and he starts off with a four.

  • 7:42 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Anuj Rawat charges down the ground against Jason Behrendorff and the ball races away to four. OUT!!!! Rawat goes again, tries to get a flick down the fine leg, gets a top edge and Cameron Green runs backwards to take a good catch. RCB 12/2

  • 7:40 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Piyush Chawal comes out to bowl. Faf du Plessis will be extra cautious against the Indian spinner considering the his record against him. First four for RCB and Du Plessis. The RCB skipper makes room and cuts through point. Four more from Du Plessis, goes inside out over the top. RCB 12/1 (2)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are at the crease. Jason Behrendorff will open the attack for MI. OUT!!!! That’s the start Mumbai Indians wanted. Virat Kohli is caught behind by Ishan Kishan.

  • 7:16 PM IST

  • 7:12 PM IST
    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Playing XIs
    RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff
  • 7:01 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Both Rohit Sharma and Faf du Plessis are in for the toss. Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to bowl. Chris Jordan debuts for MI.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Tilak Varma, who missed the game against CSK, is expected to feature in the Mumbai Indians XI against RCB. The biggest talking point is, will Rohit Sharma open the batting or will he play at No 3, like in the last game.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are on 10 points each. A win today will see one of the teams jump to third position. Gujarat Titans (16), Chennai Super Kings (13) and Lucknow Super Giants (11) are the top three teams in the IPL 2023 points table.

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. The match is a big one as the two superstars of Indian cricket – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – would go head-to-head against each other. A win is important for both sides with the race for the playoffs heating up. Eyes would be on Rohit and Kohli as they would be the key to the fortunes of their side. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

MI vs RCB Toss Update: 

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opt to bowl first. Stay hooked to this space for the fastest updates from the iconic Wankhede stadium.

MI vs RCB Playing XIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff

MI vs RCB Pitch Report:

It is going to be a strip that is expected to have true bounce and would be good for strokemakers. Pacers will get purchase as well.

