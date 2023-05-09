Home

LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, Cricket Live Score: Spotlight on Rohit’s Form, Kohli’s Strike-Rate

live

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54th Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Stay tune for Toss Update at 7PM.

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. The match is a big one as the two superstars of Indian cricket – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – would go head-to-head against each other. A win is important for both sides with the race for the playoffs heating up. Eyes would be on Rohit and Kohli as they would be the key to the fortunes of their side. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

MI vs RCB Toss Update:

Toss at 7 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the fastest updates from the iconic Wankhede stadium.

MI vs RCB Playing XI:

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai/Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan

MI vs RCB Pitch Report:

It is going to be a strip that is expected to have true bounce and would be good for strokemakers. Pacers will get purchase as well.

