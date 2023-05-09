ZEE Sites

LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, Cricket Live Score: Spotlight on Rohit’s Form, Kohli’s Strike-Rate

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54th Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Stay tune for Toss Update at 7PM.

Updated: May 9, 2023 6:11 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 6:15 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: We are a little over an hour from the toss. Not only will it be an important toss to win for both teams, it will also be interesting to see what the team winning it opts for.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: “Virat Kohli is in fantastic form with more than 400 runs already this season. However, he would still want to work a bit on his strike rate as the goal is to take RCB ahead in the next stage,” Harbhajan Singh on Kohli’s strike rate.

  • 5:34 PM IST

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: While Rohit’s form has been a concern, Kohli too has faced heat for his low strike-rate. Both will have eyes on them today.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-scorer for MI this season, with 293 runs and a strike rate of 175.44. Will he again dominate, or will the RCB pace bowling unit knock him over?

  • 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: In less than two hours from now, the two captains would walk out for the toss in front of a packed house at the iconic Wankhede.

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: The duo of Virat and Faf will have a mighty challenge against MI spinners as both have struggled against spin bowling so far this season. It will be the RCB openers vs the MI spinners. Which team are you backing?

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Will the big show Glenn Maxwell fire for his team or will the MI bowling unit neutralize the Aussie? Only time will tell…

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: It’s Harshal Patel vs Rohit Sharma!! Harshal has taken the wicket of the MI captain three times and has conceded 27 runs in 23 balls till now. It will surely be the battle out for.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Are you up for the match tonight, which team are you supporting? Is it going to be the red or the blue that will rule the roost? Only time will tell.

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: We are hours away from the start of the much-awaited Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Tuesday. The match is a big one as the two superstars of Indian cricket – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – would go head-to-head against each other. A win is important for both sides with the race for the playoffs heating up. Eyes would be on Rohit and Kohli as they would be the key to the fortunes of their side. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

MI vs RCB Toss Update: 

Toss at 7 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the fastest updates from the iconic Wankhede stadium.

MI vs RCB Playing XI:

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai/Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan

MI vs RCB Pitch Report:

It is going to be a strip that is expected to have true bounce and would be good for strokemakers. Pacers will get purchase as well.

