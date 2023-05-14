ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Eyes on Jaiswal, Du Plessis
live

LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Eyes on Jaiswal, Du Plessis

Live IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates and score for ongoing Indian Premier League match 60 between RR and RCB.

Updated: May 14, 2023 1:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

RR vs RCB, RR vs RCB News, RR vs RCB Updates, RR vs RCB Pics, RR vs RCB Live Score, RR vs RCB Live Updates, RR vs RCB Pics, RR vs RCB Latest News, RR vs RCB Live Updates, RR vs RCB Live Score on Google, RR vs RCB Live Score Updates, RR vs RCB Live Photos, RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 60 Live Score, IPL Score today, IPL Score Updates Today, IPL Cricket, RR vs RCB In IPL 2023, RR vs RCB fOR pLAYOFFS
Live RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score

Live Updates

  • 1:25 PM IST

  • 1:25 PM IST

  • 1:22 PM IST

  • 1:22 PM IST

  • 1:18 PM IST
    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Mohammed Siraj has been the spearhead for RCB in the bowling department and has emerged as the most successful bowler for the team with 15 wickets from 11 games. But Siraj needs support from the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Vijaykumar Vyshak to contain RR.
  • 1:17 PM IST
    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Australian Glenn Maxwell, of late, has shown great form with the bat for RCB but he would be looking for more support from the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik.
  • 1:15 PM IST
    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: RCB, on the other hand, lost their last two games against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians and would be desperate to turn the tables around with a comprehensive win. While du Plessis has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament so far, Virat Kohli has sparkled in patches and RCB need both the batters to fire at the top to provide them a good start.
  • 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Sandeep Sharma has also been providing great support to Boult at the start, while in experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, the Rajasthan franchise has a wily customer who has the ability to turn the match on his own on his day.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: RR’s middle-order too looks pretty strong in the presence of Joe Root, Druv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer. On the bowling front, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shone bright against KKR with brilliant figures of 4/25, New Zealand quick Trent Boult has been steady upfront and returned with two wickets in their last match.

  • 12:50 PM IST
    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: The Royals, on the other hand, returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after three consecutive defeats, courtesy Jaiswal’s 47-ball 98 and skipper Sanju Samson’s 48 off 29 deliveries while chasing a modest 150-run target. While Jos Buttler failed against KKR, he remains a big threat alongside Jaiswal at the top of the order for the Royals.

LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 60: It promises to be a showdown between this edition’s two most impactful batters in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, in an IPL match.

Also Read:

Both Jaiswal and du Plessis are in scintillating form and are the top-two run-getters in the tournament so far. While du Plessis is leading the scoring charts with 576 runs from 11 innings, including six half-centuries and a best of 84, Jaiswal is a close second with 575 runs from 12 knocks that include four fifties and a 124-run knock. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of match 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

RR vs RCB Toss

RR vs RCB Venue

RR vs RCB Playing XI

RR vs RCB Pitch

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories