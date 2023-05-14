LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Eyes on Jaiswal, Du Plessis
LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 60: It promises to be a showdown between this edition’s two most impactful batters in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, in an IPL match.
Both Jaiswal and du Plessis are in scintillating form and are the top-two run-getters in the tournament so far. While du Plessis is leading the scoring charts with 576 runs from 11 innings, including six half-centuries and a best of 84, Jaiswal is a close second with 575 runs from 12 knocks that include four fifties and a 124-run knock. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of match 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League.
