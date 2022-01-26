Live Asia Lions vs World Giants Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 5th, ASL vs WOG

Al Amerat: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the fifth match of the Legends Cricket League between Asia Lions and World Giants at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Asia Lions Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Romesh Kaluwitharana(w), Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Yousuf, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ajantha Mendis, Habibul Bashar Also Read - Highlights IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 4: South Africa Beat India For First Time At Johannesburg, Complete Record Chase With 7 Wickets In Hand

World Giants Squad: Kevin Pietersen, Kevin O Brien, Jonathan Trott, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin(w), Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy(c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Phil Mustard, Jonty Rhodes

