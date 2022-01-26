Live Asia Lions vs World Giants Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 5th, ASL vs WOG

Al Amerat: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the fifth match of the Legends Cricket League between Asia Lions and World Giants at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Teams:

Asia Lions Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Romesh Kaluwitharana(w), Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Yousuf, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ajantha Mendis, Habibul Bashar

World Giants Squad: Kevin Pietersen, Kevin O Brien, Jonathan Trott, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin(w), Albie Morkel, Daren Sammy(c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Phil Mustard, Jonty Rhodes

Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: FOUR! Chaminda Vaas comes to the party and slogs it over mid-wicket for a boundary. It is noteworthy that Vaas could hit the long ball easily in his playing days. OH! Kaluwitharana has hurt himself. Outstanding from the Kaluwitharana. Clearly struggling while taking a run but still completes the run. Lions 149-7 after 20 overs.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: OUT! Brett Lee picks up his first wicket of the tournament. Just three runs off the over with a wicket. Incredible over from the former Australian player. Lions 136-7 after 19 overs.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: OUT! Morne Morkel is on fire here at Muscat. Regularly clocking 125 on the speed-o-meter. Appeal for an LBW! given OUT! This is exhilarating stuff. However, this looks high on the thigh pad. Missing the wickets! Kaluwitharana survives! Lions 133-6 after 18 overs.

  • 9:23 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: Ryan Sidebottom have been asked to bowl the tough overs in the tournament. Former English player has also delivered well for the Giants. Just as we speak, FOUR! Kaluwitharana flicks its fiercely past fine leg for a boundary. Appeal for an LBW! and given OUT! Asghar has taken the review. Umpires call on the wickets and Asghar departs for a well made 41.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: Feels like Asghar and Kaluwitharana have switched off their aggression button. They are playing the ball late and not pre-meditating anything. Last four overs left and batters from Asia Lions must fire on all cylinders to get them to a respectable total. Lions are 121-4 after 16 overs.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: Sensible batting from Asghar Afghan. He is not taking any chance against Panesar who has been spot on with his line and length. Lions 117-4 after 15 overs.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: OUT! Asia Lions are losing their way in this innings. Misbah-ul-Haq departs after scoring 18(21). Panesar picks the wicket and is delighted. FOUR! Kaluwitharana has started well againt Lee. Flicked it across the fine leg region for a boundary. Lions 110-4 after 14 overs.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: Misbah-ul-Haq has played really well against Monty Panesar. Two back to back boundaries yet again in the over. Lions 93-3 after 11 overs.

  • 8:53 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: Kevin O Brien has been excellent till now. Just as we speak, FOUR! Afghan picks up back to back boundaries and ends the 10th over on a high. Lions 84-3 after 10 overs.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    ASL vs WOG Live Updates: OUT! Kevin O Brien gets the dangerous Tharanga. Tharanga took the review but ball tracking says it was hitting in line. Lions lose their review! Lions 66-3 after 8 overs.