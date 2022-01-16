AUS vs ENG LIVE SCORE TODAY, 5th Test Latest CRICKET UPDATESAlso Read - Highlights IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 4: South Africa Beat India For First Time At Johannesburg, Complete Record Chase With 7 Wickets In Hand

AUS vs ENG 5th Test Preview

Australia are set to play host to England for the fifth Ashes Test on 14th January. The final game is scheduled to take place from January 14 to 18 at the Bellerive Oval. It is a day/night affair. Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing series and will look to end the tour on an emphatic note by winning the last Test. After conceding the first three games of the series, England were able to save their face by recording a hard-fought draw in the Sydney Test. They will come into this game with the hope to record their first victory Down Under in the ongoing Ashes. Australia have a brilliant record in day/night Tests and England will need to raise the bar considerably. Australia and England have never met at this venue for a Test match before. They have played three ODIs against each other here with Australia emerging victorious on every occasion. They have met twice in T20Is with Australia winning both games. Overall, Australia have played 13 Tests here and won nine of them. They have lost twice while drawing two games at this venue. Also Read - Highlights IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 2: India Lead by 58 Runs at Stumps, Shardul Thakur's 7-Fer Skittles Out South Africa For 229