Live AUS vs ENG Score and Updates, 1st Test Match, Day 1

Brisbane: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes Test Series Match between Australia and England at Brisbane Cricket Stadium. Australia captain Pat Cummins made a cracking start to his captaincy stint with a five-wicket haul as the hosts skittled out England for just 147 on day one of first Ashes Test at The Gabba here on Wednesday. At tea, Australia were the happier side of the two, with all pacers ending with wickets against their name. But with rain coming immediately after England were bowled out meant that the final session never happened and stumps had to be called early. The umpires inspected the pitch but eventually called off the day's play as bad light and wet outfield came into the equation.