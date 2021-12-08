Live AUS vs ENG Score and Updates, 1st Test Match, Day 1

Brisbane: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ashes Test Series Match between Australia and England at Brisbane Cricket Stadium. In their bid to regain the Ashes, the Joe Root-led England will face Pat Cummins' Australia in the first match of the five-match series as one of the biggest rivalries in Test cricket resumes, here on Wednesday. Root's side is aiming to become the first England team to win down under since 2010-11, while holders Australia, now led by Cummins, need only a draw to retain the urn. Both Australia and England, who are ranked third and fourth on the ICC Test rankings, also diverge in many ways. One team barely plays Test cricket while the other might be playing too much. Australia have played one four-Test series since January 2020, which they lost at home against India, and have not played overseas since the 2019 Ashes. On the other hand, England are about to play in their fifth series of the calendar year having played six Tests in Sri Lanka and India and six at home against New Zealand and India again but have won just four of those 12.