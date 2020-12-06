Load More

LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score And Updates

With momentum on their side, the Virat Kohli-led unit will look to pocket the series in the second T20I against hosts Australia at SCG on Sunday. The hosts will miss the services of Mitchell Starc, who has withdrawn from the remaining two matches due to an illness in the family. Also Read - Ind vs Aus: Mitchell Starc Withdraws From T20I Squad Due to Illness in Family

From an Indian point of view, it would be interesting to see if Kohli makes changes to his winning XI. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

And, from an Australian perspective, with regular skipper Aaron Finch set to miss the fixture, will Steve Smith be reinstated as the skipper? Also Read - Prithvi Shaw Mercilessly Trolled After Registering Duck During 3-Day Game Between India A-Australia A

All in all, it is set to be a cracker!

Australia Possible XI: Aaron Finch (c)/D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

India Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah