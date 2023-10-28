Home

Sports

LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia 388 All-Out

live

LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia 388 All-Out

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Aussies will eye to register fourth consecutive World Cup win in match against Black Caps at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28.

AUS vs NZ LIVE (credit: Twitter)

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: David Warner’s fifty, Travis Head’s thunderous century and late brutal hitting from Josh Inglis and Pat Cummins powered Australia to 388 against New Zealand in their ODI World Cup 2023 match here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on October 28.

Trending Now

Head and Warner both shone with the bat, scoring 109 and 81 respectively, while Glenn Maxwell (41), Inglis (38) and captain Cummins (37) contributed outstandingly to help five-time champions post 388 against arch-rival New Zealand.

AUS vs NZ Playing 11s

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.