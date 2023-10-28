Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia 388 All-Out
LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia 388 All-Out

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Aussies will eye to register fourth consecutive World Cup win in match against Black Caps at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28.

Published: October 28, 2023 2:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

AUS vs NZ LIVE (credit: Twitter)

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: David Warner’s fifty, Travis Head’s thunderous century and late brutal hitting from Josh Inglis and Pat Cummins powered Australia to 388 against New Zealand in their ODI World Cup 2023 match here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on October 28.

Head and Warner both shone with the bat, scoring 109 and 81 respectively, while Glenn Maxwell (41), Inglis (38) and captain Cummins (37) contributed outstandingly to help five-time champions post 388 against arch-rival New Zealand.

AUS vs NZ Playing 11s

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:25 PM IST

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Target for the Kiwis is 389 runs in 50 overs!

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: And the end of the innings as Aussies couldn’t score 400 on board. AUS 388/10 (49.2)

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: AND that’s a yorker by Trent Boult and the umpire’s finger goes up that’s LBW! Boult takes his 2nd wicket!… Pat Cummins departs 37(14).

  • Oct 28, 2023 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: WICKET!!! Jos Inglis departs as he is caught by Glenn Phillips. Trent Boult takes his 1st wicket. Jos Inglis 38(28).

  • Oct 28, 2023 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Two back to back sixes from Pat Cummins!! and again the important catch was dropped in the field. 27 runs off the over by Jimmy Neesham. AUS 387/6 (48)

  • Oct 28, 2023 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: DROPPED!!! Rachin Ravindra drops!!! this could be the worst moment for the KIWIS and they need to back themselves up.

  • Oct 28, 2023 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: SIX!!! a welcoming boundary for Josh Inglis, he looks in very good touch today.

  • Oct 28, 2023 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: SIX!!! What a strike by the Aussies captain down the ground, Boult is under pressure now, it seems like batters are being aggressive against fast pacers. AUS 360/6 (47)

  • Oct 28, 2023 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Trent Boult now, on his 9th over and facing, is Josh Inglis!

