  LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia Eye Fourth Consecutive Win
Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Aussies will eye to register fourth consecutive World Cup win in match against Black Caps at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28.

Updated: October 28, 2023 9:41 AM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28. Australia would eye fourth consecutive win and get at least 8 points as the rest of the top four teams. On the other hand, New Zealand will try to get back on the winning track after their loss against Team India.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia is undefeated against New Zealand in ODIs in India. They have a record of 8-0 against the Black Caps in ODIs on Indian soil.

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Cricket Australia have announced the squad for the five-match T20I series against India starting from November 23. Australia Squad – Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: It will be interesting to see if Australia plays Travis Head or not in this match. They are coming off three straight wins and can give Head his first match of the tournament.

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: As per reports, Kane Williamson has started facing slow throwdowns in the nets. However, he still remains in the injured list and is not likely to be a part of the playing 11.

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia would like to register their fourth consecutive win in the ODI World Cup 2023 and get to 8 points as well.

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: New Zealand are coming off a loss against Rohit Sharma’s Team India. They would attempt to return to the win column with a win over Australia.

