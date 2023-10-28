Home

LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia Eye Fourth Consecutive Win

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Aussies will eye to register fourth consecutive World Cup win in match against Black Caps at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28.

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28. Australia would eye fourth consecutive win and get at least 8 points as the rest of the top four teams. On the other hand, New Zealand will try to get back on the winning track after their loss against Team India.

AUS vs NZ Squads

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

