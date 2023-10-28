Home

LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Glenn Phillips Brings Kiwis Back In Game

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Aussies will eye to register fourth consecutive World Cup win in match against Black Caps at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28.

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28. Australia would eye fourth consecutive win and get at least 8 points as the rest of the top four teams. On the other hand, New Zealand will try to get back on the winning track after their loss against Team India.

AUS vs NZ Playing 11s

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

