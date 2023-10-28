LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Glenn Phillips Brings Kiwis Back In Game

Top Recommended Stories

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Aussies will eye to register fourth consecutive World Cup win in match against Black Caps at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28.

Updated: October 28, 2023 12:54 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

AUS vs NZ LIVE

Australia vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 27: Pat Cummins-led Australia is set to take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 28. Australia would eye fourth consecutive win and get at least 8 points as the rest of the top four teams. On the other hand, New Zealand will try to get back on the winning track after their loss against Team India.

AUS vs NZ Playing 11s

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: BOUNDARY! from Mitchell Marsh on the fifth ball. 250! comes up for Australia. 6 runs from Henry’s 4th over. He has given 50 runs in his first four overs itself. AUS 254/3 (35)

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Just 2 runs from the over. New Zealand can gain control of this match if they get couple more wickets here. AUS 248/3 (34)

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: 6 runs from Boult’s sixth over. Kiwis have managed to funnel down the runs a bit and the credit goes to Glenn Phillips AUS 246/3 (33)

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: FIRST BOUNDARY! for Marnus Labuschagne. 7 runs from Glenn Phillips’ final over. Game-changing spell from Glenn Phillips, when everyone was just getting smashed all over the park. He grabbed three big wickets and just gave 37 runs in his 10-over spell. AUS 240/3 (32)

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Just three runs from the over. Kiwis are trying to get their grip back in the match here and it is very much possible. AUS 233/3 (31)

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: OUT! Glenn Phillips you hero. This is his third wicket. Smith departs after scoring just 18 runs off 17 balls. AUS 228/3 (29.4)

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: BOUNDARY! from Smith to start the over. 8 runs from this over. AUS 227/2 (29)

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Another good over from Glenn Phillips. Just 4 runs from this over. AUS 219/2 (28)

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: 6 runs from this over as well. The only way Kiwis can comeback in this match is with wickets. AUS 215/2 (27)

  • Oct 28, 2023 12:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Just three runs from Glenn Phillips seventh over. If New Zealand can get couple of wickets here, they will gain total control of the match. AUS 209/2 (26)

