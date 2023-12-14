Home

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: AUS vs PAK, 1st Test Score Updates: Pakistan face tough challenge against defending WTC holder, Australia down under. Check Live Updates here.

LIVE SCORE | AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Pakistan will be starting a new era under new captain Shan Masood as the Men in Green take on Australia in the 1st Test in the 3-match series at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday. This would be Australia’s first Test series since their World Test Championship Final win against India back in June. This would mean the commencement of their WTC Cycle 2023-25. On the other hand, newly revamped Pakistan return to cricketing action after the ICC World Cup debacle.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland, Lance Morris.

