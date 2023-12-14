Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Warner-Khawaja Off to a Steady START!

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: AUS vs PAK, 1st Test Score Updates: Pakistan face tough challenge against defending WTC holder, Australia down under. Check Live Updates here.

Updated: December 14, 2023 8:11 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE SCORE | AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Pakistan will be starting a new era under new captain Shan Masood as the Men in Green take on Australia in the 1st Test in the 3-match series at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday. This would be Australia’s first Test series since their World Test Championship Final win against India back in June. This would mean the commencement of their WTC Cycle 2023-25. On the other hand, newly revamped Pakistan return to cricketing action after the ICC World Cup debacle.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland, Lance Morris.

Live Updates

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Khurram Shahzad has been hitting the right lines and lengths and that is ensuring the Australian openers cannot get easy runs. LIVE | AUS: 23/0 vs PAK

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Three overs done, Australia are off to quite a quick start here. Pakistan are striving for an early breakthrough. The pitch looks good.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: And that is the first boundary. Khawaja picks up back to back boundaries, a little streaky but Khawaja would take it.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Both openers are off-the-mark here at the Optus. A little bit of a misfield and Australia pinch yet another single.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Shaheen Afridi to start proceedings here as we were expecting. He would look to hit the right areas early. He will look to pitch it up looking for help.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: All in readiness, we are about to get started. Big session for for both teams as getting through the initial stages would be crucial.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:36 AM IST

    At the TOSS:

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:31 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Australia will look to get off to a steady start. Interesting to see how the pitch behaves in the first hour of the Test match.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:26 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Pakistan have opted for an allout pace attack, this is interesting. Will it not get a little too one-dimensional? We will find that out soon.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:25 AM IST
    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

