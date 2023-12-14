Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Warner Smashes 150; Australia In Command
live

LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1, SCORE: Warner Smashes 150; Australia In Command

Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: AUS vs PAK, 1st Test Score Updates: Warner Smashes 150; Australia In Command. Pakistan face tough challenge against defending WTC holder, Australia down under. Check Live Updates here.

Updated: December 14, 2023 2:17 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

AUS vs PAK, AUS vs PAK Test live score, AUS vs PAK 1st Test live cricket score, AUS vs PAK  live updates, AUS vs PAK 1st Test score live, AUS vs PAK  scorecard, AUS vs PAK  live scorecard, AUS vs PAK  1st Test live streaming, AUS vs PAK 1st Test free live streaming, AUS vs PAK live, AUS vs PAK score streaming, Perth, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test live score, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test live cricket score, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Pat Cummins.
Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE SCORE | AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Pakistan will be starting a new era under new captain Shan Masood as the Men in Green take on Australia in the 1st Test in the 3-match series at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday. This would be Australia’s first Test series since their World Test Championship Final win against India back in June. This would mean the commencement of their WTC Cycle 2023-25. On the other hand, newly revamped Pakistan return to cricketing action after the ICC World Cup debacle.

Trending Now

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Scott Boland, Lance Morris.

Live Updates

  • Dec 14, 2023 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: That’s 150 for David Warner! The Southpaw gets stronger and stronger! What a player he is! AUS 294/3 (70)

  • Dec 14, 2023 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Well, David Warner is going strong and the southpaw is now inching towards his 150! The home side is in complete control and Pakistan will have to do a lot of work. On the other hand, Travis Head is with Warner. Let’s see what he can do. AUS 282/3 (66.2)

  • Dec 14, 2023 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Welcome back After a very short tea break, after dominating the initial phase, finally Pakistan gets the breakthrough as Steve Smith walks back into the hut. He scored 31 runs. Khurram Shahzad bowls a lovely delivery, and Smith knicks it to Sarfarazx, who was standing behind the wickets. AUS 238/3 (56.3)

  • Dec 14, 2023 12:38 PM IST
    David Warner: It’s my job is to come here and score runs. It was good to get a couple of partnerships, first with Uzzie (Khawaja) and then with Smudge (Smith). (On his century) It does feel great, it’s about putting runs on the board for the bowlers. No better way to silence the critics than by putting runs on the board.
  • Dec 14, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: That’s tea and the second session belongs to the Australian side as they batted very well with Warner smashing his 26th test ton and on the other side Smith is also looking very determined the go big. AUS 210/2 (50)

  • Dec 14, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: The Australians are in the commanding position and are looking to set a big first innings total here and put Pakistan on the backfoot on the very first day itself. With Head and Marsh coming up next Australia will fancy to go above 400 here. AUS 200/2 (47)

  • Dec 14, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: David Warner reaches his century with a four towards the third man. What a wonderful innings this is playing his last Test series and he has already started the series on a high note. The Trademark Warner celebration comes off. 26th Test ton. AUS 190/2 (43)

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Good bowling from Faheem Ashraf as he trapped Marnus Labuschange LBW here. It was a very good delivery by him as he pitched up and it’s three red and the ball crashes into the leg-stump. AUS 163/2 (37.4)

  • Dec 14, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Labuschagne has got his eye in and Warner is well-set in the middle. Things look perfect for the hosts at this point of time.

  • Dec 14, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK 1st Test, Day 1: Khurram Shahzad starts proceedings after lunch and it would be interesting to see if the pitch has changed any bit from the pre-lunch session. LIVE | AUS: 120/0 vs PAK

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.