LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Imam, Shafique Off To Good Start

LIVE Updates Of Australia Vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 18: Get here all the latest updates about AUS vs PAK match from Bengaluru. Check LIVE Streaming updates. 

Updated: October 20, 2023 7:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Updates Of Australia Vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023: Aussie openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh’s brutal onslaught took Australia to 367/9 against Pakistan in the 18th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first on Friday but the decision did not go in their favour in the game.

Live Updates

  • Oct 20, 2023 7:17 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Pakistan are off the a very good start as they scored 59 runs in the first powerplay. Chasing a huge total both Imam and Shafique started well for the Men in Green.

  • Oct 20, 2023 7:11 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Seven runs from the ninth over as Pakistan openers are looking set at the moment. PAK 55/0 (9)

  • Oct 20, 2023 6:49 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Eight runs from the over and Pakistan is off to the good start.

    PAK 28/0 (4)

  • Oct 20, 2023 6:44 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023: Eight runs from the over. Pakistan batters are playing nicely on the other hand, Australia will look for a breakthrough otherwise this partnership will put pressure on the bowlers.
    PAK 20/0 (3)

  • Oct 20, 2023 6:39 PM IST

    Live Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023: Four runs from the over and Australia must be looking for an early wicket.

    PAK 12/0 (2)

  • Oct 20, 2023 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Josh Hazlewood comes to bowl the second over.

  • Oct 20, 2023 6:35 PM IST

    Live Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Score: That’s the end of the first over. Four wides in an over, this is surely not a good start from the bowlers.
    PAK 8/0 (1)

  • Oct 20, 2023 6:27 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Mitchell Starc comes to bowl the first over.

  • Oct 20, 2023 6:24 PM IST

    Pakistan batters are coming in the ground for the chase. Imam and Abdullah Shafique will look for a good start.

  • Oct 20, 2023 6:18 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Aussie openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh’s brutal onslaught took Australia to 367/9 against Pakistan in the 18th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
    Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first on Friday but the decision did not go in their favour in the game.

