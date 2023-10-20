Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Australia Off To Good Start
LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Australia Off To Good Start

LIVE Updates Of Australia Vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 18: Get here all the latest updates about AUS vs PAK match from Bengaluru. Check LIVE Streaming updates. 

Updated: October 20, 2023 2:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Updates Of Australia Vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan aim to bring their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign back on track when they face mighty Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Having started the tournament with two wins, Pakistan stumbled in front of hosts India in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Australia, who lost their opening two games, got their first points against Sri Lanka.

AUS vs PAK LIVE Streaming

Live Updates

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:43 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: What are we witnessing now, It’s Warner show in Chinnaswamy, that was a great over for batting side. This will be a high-scoring contest. Nine overs are done, and Australian batters are looking set on the ground. That was the most expensive over for Pakistan in the ongoing match. This over was an all-you-can-eat buffet. 24 runs from the over.
    AUS 67/0 (9)

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:39 PM IST

    Haris Rauf comes to bowl the ninth over.

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:38 PM IST

    India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Score: David Warner slammed a boundary to remove pressure. That was a good over by Iftikhar Ahmed as he just gave six runs.
    AUS 43/0 (8)

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:36 PM IST

    And we have a change in the bowling Iftikhar Ahmed comes to bowl.

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:34 PM IST

    Live Score Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Woah that was a quality bowling by Shaheen Shah Afridi the speedster bowled a maiden over, Pakistan needs more overs like this to put pressure on the batters.
    AUS 37/0 (7)

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK, ODI WC 2023: Six overs are done and dusted, Australia batters are looking confident as of now and they are aiming for a big total, that was a great over for batting side as they managed to get 11 runs.
    AUS 37/0 (6)

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:29 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK Live Cricket Score: Fans are chanting RCB, RCB in Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:25 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023: Five overs are done and dusted, Pakistan gave a big chance to Warner. That might be the game-changing over.

    AUS 27/0 (5)

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:22 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Catch Dropped, that was a dolly, Shaheen Shah Afridi is not looking happy with this misfield. Giving a second chance to David Warner might cost Pakistan.

  • Oct 20, 2023 2:19 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: David Warner started the over with a six and that was much needed to remove pressure. This was again a good over for the batting side.
    AUS 22/0 (4)

