  • LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs PAK, ODI WC 2023 Score: Toss Coming up SHORTLY!
LIVE Updates Of Australia Vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 18: Get here all the latest updates about AUS vs PAK match from Bengaluru. Check LIVE Streaming updates. 

Updated: October 20, 2023 1:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Updates Of Australia Vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan aim to bring their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign back on track when they face mighty Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Having started the tournament with two wins, Pakistan stumbled in front of hosts India in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Australia, who lost their opening two games, got their first points against Sri Lanka.

AUS vs PAK LIVE Streaming

Live Updates

  • Oct 20, 2023 1:09 PM IST

    Both teams are currently in the ground and warming up for the ODI World Cup 2023 match.

  • Oct 20, 2023 1:08 PM IST

    AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Score: This is a much-needed win for both teams as their performance in the tournament is not impressive so far. Toss will also play an important role in the clash.

  • Oct 20, 2023 1:02 PM IST

    AUS Vs PAK Scorecard LIVE Updates ODI World Cup 2023: The focus will be on batters as the boundary in Chinnaswamy stadium is not big. This will be a high-scoring game.

  • Oct 20, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023: Focus will be on Babar Azam as the batter has now yet fired runs from his bat. Pakistan pacers will also look for some early breakthrough in Bengaluru.

  • Oct 20, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan would also be preparing some gameplans against the Australians, even they know that the Aussies know to have a bounce back.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: And generally, Aussies are know for the comebacks, having five world Cup trophies in their cabinet is a fact that conveys that Aussies have the power to make a comeback….

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Aussies will try to make a comeback, as they are looking to fluke over another victory against the Men in Green.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:54 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: As we see the pitch, the batters do enjoy on the Chinnaswamy as it looks like there would be a wave of runs on the board in this vital clash.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: The batters are the main culprits for pushing the Aussies into that squishy place. Apart from Josh Inglis no other Australian batsman has made a fifty in this event, and Marnus Labuschagne is the only batter to have scored more than 100 runs in total.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: At the other end of the spectrum, the Aussies are in an even bigger hole. The defeats against India and South Africa have put them in an unenvious position where even one more loss can further peg back their semifinal ambitions. Their victory over Sri Lanka is just a baby step as they have to build on it to reach the knockout stage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

