AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Misfiring Pakistan Batting Needs To Deliver Vs Australia

LIVE Updates Of Australia Vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 18: Get here all the latest updates about AUS vs PAK match from Bengaluru.

Updated: October 20, 2023 11:36 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

LIVE Updates Of Australia Vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan aim to bring their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign back on track when they face mighty Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Having started the tournament with two wins, Pakistan stumbled in front of hosts India in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Australia, who lost their opening two games, got their first points against Sri Lanka.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: The batters are the main culprits for pushing the Aussies into that squishy place. Apart from Josh Inglis no other Australian batsman has made a fifty in this event, and Marnus Labuschagne is the only batter to have scored more than 100 runs in total.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: At the other end of the spectrum, the Aussies are in an even bigger hole. The defeats against India and South Africa have put them in an unenvious position where even one more loss can further peg back their semifinal ambitions. Their victory over Sri Lanka is just a baby step as they have to build on it to reach the knockout stage.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: In the absence of injured pacer Naseem Shah, Pakistan has leaned heavily on the 23-year-old shoulders of Shaheen Shah Afridi but the left-arm pacer is nowhere near his best in the tournament. Afridi will have to rediscover his pace and swing, the combination that makes him so lethal in white ball formats.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: They also have to find a solution for the over-reliance of the middle-order on Mohammad Rizwan. The likes of Saud Shakeel, who made a fifty against Netherlands, and the hard-hitting Iftikhar Ahmed need to find the road that leads them to consistency.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: They have another problem in the fluctuating form of skipper Babar Azam. Babar, Pakistan’s batting mainstay, made a fifty against India, but it was preceded by two ordinary outings against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan perforce will have to shed their timidity and it should start from the top. Opener Imam-ul-Haq has made just 63 runs from three matches, and the left-hander needs to give more solid support to Abdullah Shafique, who has replaced misfiring Fakhar Zaman.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan will know that very well because Australia hold a 69-34 advantage in ODIs and a 6-4 edge in the 50-over World Cups.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s strength lies in their ability to play fearless cricket in the face of pressure. But in this World Cup, they caved in at the first hint of real pressure, a match against India. There simply was no fight in their seven-wicket battering by the Men in Blue.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Australia, who lost their first two games, have won their previous game against Sri Lanka.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    AUS Vs PAK LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan are coming into this game after losing against India. They have won against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

