AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia opt to bowl against South Africa in match 13 of Super 12 – in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. David Warner's form is a huge concern but the team is adamant the opener will turn things around.

South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka and both the practice games. Having gone through a revival, the squad doesn't boast of superstars like the previous Proteas sides and hence expectations to win the tournament are low, removing the massive burden of pressure that usually casts a shadow on the team in every ICC tournament.