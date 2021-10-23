AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia opt to bowl against South Africa in match 13 of Super 12 – in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. David Warner's form is a huge concern but the team is adamant the opener will turn things around.

South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka and both the practice games. Having gone through a revival, the squad doesn't boast of superstars like the previous Proteas sides and hence expectations to win the tournament are low, removing the massive burden of pressure that usually casts a shadow on the team in every ICC tournament.

Live Updates

  • 3:16 PM IST

    T20 World Cup LIVE MATCH- Aaron Finch Wins Toss, AUS BOWL vs SA

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Live Score Today, AUS vs SA LIVE STREAMING CRICKET: South Africa Playing XI – Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    AUS vs SA T20 Live Cricket Score, T20 WC LIVE: Australia Playing XI – Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Streaming, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE SCORE: PITCH REPORT – Sunil Gavaskar is down for the pitch report. He says that the pitch looks very even and the bowlers will get some help with the new ball. Danny Morrison says that it is quite warm in the middle. Adds that Glenn Maxwell will be a key player for Australia as he can hit the ball in all directions.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    AUS vs SA Live Match Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia opt to bowl against South Africa in match 13 of Super 12 – in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    Australia vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series against defending champions West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka and both the practice games.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE- Toss Coming up Shortly!

  • 3:01 PM IST

    AUS vs SA Live Score, T20 WC LIVE- Dubai Int’l Stadium – Venue For The Battle

  • 3:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, Australia vs South Africa Live Match: Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. David Warner’s form is a huge concern but the team is adamant the opener will turn things around. His IPL form was woeful, he was dropped from the team for the second time this year after scores of 0 and 2 last month. His troubled run continued in the two warm-up games where he scored 0 and 1.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    AUS vs SA T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup Live: Australia will hope their lackluster top order can fire from the word go when they open their T20 World Cup campaign against an under-the-radar South African side, playing without the usual burden of pressure, in a Super 12 Group 1 match in Dubai on Saturday.