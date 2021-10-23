AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between South Africa and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Australia vs South Africa T20 Live Score, Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score – OUT! Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj strike as South Africa hurt Australia in 119 chase in Super 12 opener in T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Australia bowlers rise up the occasion as they restrict South Africa for 118/9 in 20 overs in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Adam Zampa (2/19), Josh Hazlewood (2/21) and Mitchell Starc (2/32) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Aiden Makram top-scored for South Africa with 40-run knock. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia opt to bowl against South Africa in match 13 – in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England. South Africa, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on spirits and in-form, having emerged victorious in three consecutive series. Check Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs SA Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan Could Take The Spotlight in India-Pak Clash, Says Younis Khan

Live Updates

  • 6:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: FOUR ! Glenn Maxwell brings out the switch hit and collects a boundary as the ball goes over short third man. Wonderfully timed shot ! AUS 72/3 in 13.1 overs.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: Maharaj to Smith, FOUR, massive room-making now, and he takes on the bait with deep extra cover left open, to inside-out this over. AUS 66/3 in 12.4 overs

  • 6:13 PM IST

    AUS vs SA T20 LIVE SCORE- Maharaj Snares In-Form Marsh!

  • 6:13 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE: FOUR! Deft! Brilliant shot! He almost played that right before the keeper’s gloves! Flatter and outside off from Shamsi, Smith plays it very late and past backward point for a boundary. Welcome one. This will give some confidence to Smith and Australia. AUS 45/3 in 8.5 overs vs SA (118/9) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 6:09 PM IST

    AUS vs SA Live Score and Updates, T20 World Cup LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Keshav Maharaj snares Mitchell Marsh for 11. Huge wicket this for the Proteas as the in-form Marsh departs! Maharaj serves a full ball, on the pads. Marsh whips it aerially but the ball goes straight to Rassie van der Dussen at deep mid-wicket who takes a good catch. Australia 38/3 in 7.5 overs vs South Africa (118/9)

  • 6:07 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score Today, AUS vs SA LIVE: A dot to end the over! Good fight back from South Africa bowlers! Tossed up, on the middle. Mitchell Marsh plays the reverse sweep but finds the short third man fielder yet again! The match hangs in balance at the moment! Australia 33/2 in 7 overs vs South Africa (118/9)

  • 6:01 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- Warner Departs, SA on Top

  • 5:59 PM IST

    AUS vs SA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Kagiso Rabada removes David Warner for 14. Writer’s curse? Just what South Africa needed at this stage! Kagiso Rabada picks the big wicket of Warner! Full ball from Rabada, around off. Warner looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of the bat towards Heinrich Klaasen at the backward point who takes a good low catch. Rabada looks pumped and Australia lose their second wicket! AUS 23/2 in 5 overs vs SA (118/9) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 5:57 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SA T20 LIVE MATCJ: FOUR! CRUNCHED! Warner starts the over with the boundary again! Back of a length from Rabada, outside off. David Warner stays back and cuts it past point for a boundary.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Two boundaries in Rabada’s over, signs of form for DAVID WARNER! Classic Warner on the 2nd shot! Short ball from Rabada, around off. The southpaw swivels and pulls it to the square-leg fence. Australia 12/1 in 3 overs vs South Africa (118/9)