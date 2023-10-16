Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Australia On Top, Asalanka-Wellalage Key For Sri Lanka

Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 14 LIVE Updates: Australia On Top, Asalanka-Wellalage Key For Sri Lanka. Get all the latest news from AUS vs SL match at Lucknow.

Updated: October 16, 2023 5:16 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Australia vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Updates

Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 14 LIVE Updates: Australia and injury-hit Sri Lanka will be looking for their maiden ODI World Cup 2023 points when they face-off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Five-time champions Australia suffered humiliating losses against India and South Africa while Sri Lanka faltered against the South Africa Proteas and Pakistan. To add more to that, Sri Lanka lost captain Dasun Shanaka due to injury. Kusal Mendis is expected to lead for the rest of the tournament.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Live Updates

  • Oct 16, 2023 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Good news, we are ready to start in 2 minutes and no overs are lost.

  • Oct 16, 2023 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: The covers have come on and super soppers have started their work already.

  • Oct 16, 2023 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Rain has stopped play! Hope it’s a passing shower.

  • Oct 16, 2023 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: OUT!! Another one bites the dust and the Australians are slowly finding their way back into the game. Now the set, Perera departs! Cummins at it again! AND as we speak another wicket falls!! Zampa claims Mendis! SL 165/3 (28)

  • Oct 16, 2023 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Half-way through the first innings! We have the first wicket of the match and Pathum Nissanka has been dismissed by Cummins for 61. SL 152/1 (25)

  • Oct 16, 2023 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 20 overs gone, the openers have got Sri Lanka to a good start. Hundred-run partnership has been crossed and things look good in the Lankan Lions’ favour.

  • Oct 16, 2023 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have got steady start with both Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka negating the Australian attack initially. SL 70/0 (13)

  • Oct 16, 2023 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka give Sri Lanka a steady start. They aren’t looking to take too much risk. SL 21/0 (4)

  • Oct 16, 2023 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are at the crease for Sri Lanka. Mitchell Starc will open the attack. SL 9/0 (1)

  • Oct 16, 2023 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Time for National Anthems. Sri Lanka go first, followed by Australia.

