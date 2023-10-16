Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Injury-Hit Sri Lanka, Australia Seek First Win
LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Injury-Hit Sri Lanka, Australia Seek First Win

Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 14 LIVE Updates: Get all the latest news from AUS vs SL match at Lucknow.

Published: October 16, 2023 12:03 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Australia vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023 Live Updates

Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 14 LIVE Updates: Australia and injury-hit Sri Lanka will be looking for their maiden ODI World Cup 2023 points when they face-off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Five-time champions Australia suffered humiliating losses against India and South Africa while Sri Lanka faltered against the South Africa Proteas and Pakistan. To add more to that, Sri Lanka lost captain Dasun Shanaka due to injury. Kusal Mendis is expected to lead for the rest of the tournament.

Live Updates

  • Oct 16, 2023 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Steven Smith: Not overthinking too much (about the two losses), we’ve played ourselves into a corner by two teams who have played really well. It’s about coming into our own as soon as possible. We’ll have to rectify a few things, take our chances and be consistent with both bat and ball. Sri Lanka have been good themselves, they’ve some very good players, but if we stick to our process, we can do well.

  • Oct 16, 2023 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Good news coming from the Australian camp. Travis Head, who is in the World Cup squad but hasn’t played so far due to a thumb injury, has recovered fully and is expected to be available for the October 28 match against New Zealand.

  • Oct 16, 2023 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Chamika Karunaratne, who was traveling with the team as reserve, have replaced Dasun Shanaka.

  • Oct 16, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been hit by a heavy blow as they lost Dasun Shanaka due to injury. Kusal Mendis is likely to lead.

  • Oct 16, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Both Australia and Sri Lanka are yet to win a game in this edition. One of them today will surely lodge their first points today.

  • Oct 16, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – AUS Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to another important match in the ODI World Cup 2023 between Australia and Sri Lanka.

