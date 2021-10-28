AUS vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE: FIFTY! David Warner returns to form with a brilliant half-century as he leads Australia's charge versus Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match 22 in Dubai. Wanindu Hasaranga's double strike lead Sri Lanka's fightback as Australia lose captain Aaron Finch (37) and Glenn Maxwell (5) in quick succession in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 battle in Dubai. Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa's unbeaten 33-run cameo (26 balls) and Kusal Perera (35) and Charith Asalenka's (35) partnership propel Sri Lanka 154/6 in 20 overs against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. OUT! Adam Zampa (2/12 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Starc (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for Aussies at the Dubai International Stadium. Pat Cummins picked up the wicket of SL opener Pathum Nissanka for 7. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia's top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match.