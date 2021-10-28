AUS vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE: FIFTY! David Warner returns to form with a brilliant half-century as he leads Australia’s charge versus Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match 22 in Dubai. Wanindu Hasaranga’s double strike lead Sri Lanka’s fightback as Australia lose captain Aaron Finch (37) and Glenn Maxwell (5) in quick succession in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 battle in Dubai. Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 33-run cameo (26 balls) and Kusal Perera (35) and Charith Asalenka’s (35) partnership propel Sri Lanka 154/6 in 20 overs against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. OUT! Adam Zampa (2/12 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Starc (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for Aussies at the Dubai International Stadium. Pat Cummins picked up the wicket of SL opener Pathum Nissanka for 7. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia’s top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. Check Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11s Revealed | Watch Match Prediction Video

  • 10:35 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Score and Updates: FOUR! A half-tracker from Maheesh Theekshana on middle, David Warner rocks back and pulls it past the deep mid-wicket fielder to collect a boundary. 100 up for Australia with this boundary!

  • 10:34 PM IST

  • 10:34 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates Today, AUS vs SL LIVE SCORE: DRINKS! Australia are well and truly ahead in this game and they are not allowing Sri Lanka’s bowlers to settle in. Dasun Shanaka and his men would be looking to chip in with wickets if they are to defend this score! Well, we are in for an exciting second half of the innings!

  • 10:33 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! 2nd boundary of the over and Australia are cruising in this run chase despite the fall of wickets. Short and on the middle from Lahiru Kumara, Warner stands tall and hammers it through mid-wicket. No stopping that. Second boundary in the over and the move to get the pacer back on was probably not the right one. Kumara has gone for 33 in his 2nd over. AUS 95/2 in 10 overs, need 60 more to win vs SL (154/6) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:28 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match: OUT! TAKEN! Wanindu Hasaranga snares Glenn Maxwell for 5. Hasaranga picks up his second and Maxwell’s stay at the crease is a short one. Is there a sniff for Lanka here? They will believe so. Runs needed still above balls to be bowled. 75 needed in 69. The googly again, on middle, Maxwell looks to heave it over the mid-wicket fence. It is the longer part of the ground and he also does not time it that well. Avishka Fernando there takes a good catch close to the ropes. Australia 81/3 in 8.5 overs vs Sri Lanka (154/6) in Dubai

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup 2021, AUS vs SL LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! Enough of sighters says Maxwell! He goes to the reverse sweep which he loves playing. He is helped as Hasaranga bowls it on off, Maxwell hits it over short third man to begin the over with a boundary. The last over of Hasaranga also started with a boundary so is there a wicket in this one too?

  • 10:19 PM IST

    AUS vs SL T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! What a shot that is! Not a lot wrong with that delivery, it is flatter and on off, Warner stays low and drags it through mid-wicket. Boundary. Warner is growing in confidence and these are not good signs for Sri Lanka! AUS 75/1 in 7.4 overs vs SL (154/6) at Dubai International Stadium

  • 10:17 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! CHOPS IT ON! Hasaranga strikes! Wanindu Hasaranga snares Aussie captain Aaron Finch for 37. Not sure why he was not got on earlier! This is shorter and outside off, it is the googly, Finch looks to cut but this one turns back in, hits the inner half and then onto the stumps. A wicket too little too late for Lanka? We do feel so. Australia 70/1 in 6.5 overs vs Sri Lanka (154/6) in Dubai

  • 10:13 PM IST

    AUS vs SL T20 Live Score- Finch, Warner Lead Australia’s Reply

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Match Score, T20 WC LIVE: FOUR! Pulled away! Good finish to the Powerplay, Australia are running away with the match here! This time he does not miss out but this is through the leg side. He rocks back and hammers it through mid-wicket. This one races away to the fence. AUS 63/0 in 6 overs vs SL (154/6) at Dubai International Stadium