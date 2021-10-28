AUS vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Adam Zampa (2/12 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Starc (2/20 in 3 overs) lead Australia’s fightback against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match in Dubai. Kusal Perera (35) and Charith Asalenka (35) have so far top-scored for Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Pat Cummins picked up the wicket of SL opener Pathum Nissanka for 7. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia’s top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. On the other hand, the Aussies, who are yet to win the T20 World Cup, scampered home in the last over against South Africa after being reduced to 38 for 3 while chasing a modest 118 in their opening match. Check Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11s Revealed | Watch Match Prediction Video

Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: England's Bowling Unit Has Been Magnificent so Far, Says Nasser Hussain
Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Can't Be Too Critical of Pakistan Defeat, It Took Them 29 Years To Beat Us, Says Yusuf Pathan

Live Updates

  • 9:04 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Match Score Today: FOUR! Crunched! Welcome boundary and also 100 up for Sri Lanka! A full ball from Josh Hazlewood, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashes it to covers for a boundary. These are important runs for Sri Lanka, no matter how they come.

  • 9:02 PM IST

  • 9:01 PM IST

    Live Score Today AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE STREAMING: Another impressive over from Mitchell Starc – 5 runs a wicket from it. OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Sri Lanka lose a review and they are in deep trouble now! Mitchell Starc removes Wanindu Hasaranga for 4. Good-length ball, outside off, moving away after landing. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to play another expansive drive but it takes the bottom edge and goes to Matthew Wade behind the sticks who makes no mistake. Hasaranga opts for a review as he thinks he has not hit that! The Ultra Edge confirms that there was bat involved and he walks back. Sri Lanka 95/5 in 13 overs vs Australia in Dubai

  • 9:00 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Wanindu Hasaranga gets a streaky boundary, Sri Lanka won’t mind that. Streaky way to get off the mark but Hasaranga will not be bothered much! Good-length ball from Starc, outside off, shaping away late. Hasaranga looks to drive on the up but it goes off the outside edge between the keeper and the gully fielder for a boundary. SL 95/4 in 12.2 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:49 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE STREAMING: OUT! CAUGHT! Adam Zampa snares Avishka Fernando for 4. Zampa strikes yet again and Sri Lanka lose their fourth wicket now! Zampa hurls a loopy ball, fuller in length, on-off. Fernando looks to slog-sweep but he only manages a top edge and the ball lobs up in the air towards extra cover. Steven Smith there settles under it and takes a good catch. Sri Lanka 90/4 in 11.5 overs vs Australia in Dubai

  • 8:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today Match, T20 World Cup LIVE: OUT! BOWLED! Mitchell Starc gets his man, Kusal Perera (35) is a goner here! What a delivery from Starc and he has the last laugh! Starc hurls a pacy yorker, around off. Kusal Perera looks to dig it out but he misses. The ball crashes onto his middle stump! Excellent comeback from Starc to get rid of the dangerous Perera!

  • 8:40 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup Match, AUS vs SL LIVE MATCH: SIX! WOW! Kusal Perera has picked the bones out of that! Starc errs in length and bowls it full, around the middle. Perera stays back and sends it sailing way, way over long-on for a maximum! SL 86/3 in 10.2 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium

  • 8:38 PM IST

    AUS vs SL T20 Live Match Updates, T20 World Cup LIVE: DRINKS! Sri Lanka have started really well and would be happier of the two sides going into the break! Charith Asalanka has got out just at the stroke of Drinks break but he has laid a solid foundation for the batters to follow! Australia would look to chip in with wickets and stop the run-flow! Avishka Fernando walks out to bat.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, AUS vs SL LIVE MATCH: OUT! TAKEN! Adam Zampa removes Charith Asalanka for 35. Asalanka was batting so nicely but now he has to depart here! A googly from Zampa, it was full and outside off. Charith Asalanka tries to slog sweep it and connects it well. He hits it flat and straight towards deep square leg where Steven Smith runs forward and takes a good low catch. Australia will look to build on this now. Sri Lanka 78/2 in 9.4 overs vs Australia

  • 8:34 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup LIVE: FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! This will get Sri Lanka going! A full ball, width on offer, outside off. Perera carves it through point and the ball races away to the fence. 11 runs from Stoinis’ second over. SL 75/1 in 9 overs vs AUS at Dubai International Stadium