AUS vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE: TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia's top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. On the other hand, the Aussies, who are yet to win the T20 World Cup, scampered home in the last over against South Africa after being reduced to 38 for 3 while chasing a modest 118 in their opening match. Skipper Aaron Finch made a duck, while David Warner, who is going through a tough time, too was out cheaply once again and Mitchell Marsh also found the going tough.