AUS vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE: TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia’s top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. On the other hand, the Aussies, who are yet to win the T20 World Cup, scampered home in the last over against South Africa after being reduced to 38 for 3 while chasing a modest 118 in their opening match. Skipper Aaron Finch made a duck, while David Warner, who is going through a tough time, too was out cheaply once again and Mitchell Marsh also found the going tough. Check Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Australia vs Sri Lanka; Team News For Today's Group 1 T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 28 Thursday

  • 7:27 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Score Today- Last Minute Discussions, All Set For The Battle

  • 7:27 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, AUS vs SL LIVE MATCH: Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that they would have bowled first as well. Says that it is a good contest and the players are prepared. Informs that Maheesh Theekshana comes in for Binura Fernando. Adds that spinners are crucial in this game and he is very happy to lead this side.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    Live Score Today AUS vs SL T20, T20 World Cup LIVE: Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia, says it looks like a good wicket and it won’t change a lot, it is not as hot as it usually is and he would look to chase well later on. Adds it was a good bowling performance in the last game. States in such tournaments you just need to get the points anyhow and it does not matter how. Informs it is the same team.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Sri Lanka Playing XI – Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana (In for Binura Fernando), Lahiru Kumara.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Australia Playing XI – David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- TOSS UPDATE – Australia Opt Bowl vs Sri Lanka

  • 7:09 PM IST

    AUS vs SL T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: PITCH REPORT – Alan Wilkins says that this is the same pitch as India vs Pakistan match. Dale Steyn adds that length is the key on pitches of UAE, when the lengths are dragged back it is difficult to score. Tells that whoever wins the toss will decide to chase.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20, AUS vs SL Live Streaming: T20I Head-to-Head – Australia 8 Sri Lanka 8 (2-1 in T20 World Cups. This will be their first encounter in a T20I world event since 2010.)

  • 6:59 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: If the Aussies can strike early as they did in their first match, the Lankans would come under pressure given their inconsistent batting line-up. Flamboyant opener Kusal Perera can be dangerous but would be tested by Hazlewood & Co. Skipper Dasun Shanaka would be expecting rookie Charith Asalanka, who shone in the team’s win in the opener, opening batter Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando to make key contributions.