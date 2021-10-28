AUS vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE: FIFTY! Experienced opener David Warner (65 off 42 balls) returns to form with a brilliant half-century as he leads Australia’s 155-run target against Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match 22 at the Dubai International Stadium. Captain Aaron Finch also played a good knock of 37 off 23 balls as Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to make it two in two in the Super 12 stages of T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 33-run cameo (26 balls) and Kusal Perera (35) and Charith Asalenka’s (35) partnership propel Sri Lanka 154/6 in 20 overs against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Adam Zampa (2/12 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Starc (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for Aussies at the Dubai International Stadium. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia’s top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. Check Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Hope To Meet India Again in Final, Previous Match Sent A Message That We Are All Humans And It is Just A Game, Says Saqlain Mushtaq

Also Read - T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11s Revealed | Watch Match Prediction Video
Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: England's Bowling Unit Has Been Magnificent so Far, Says Nasser Hussain

Live Updates

  • 11:35 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Match Score Today, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE STREAMING: Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia, says that it was a good performance but Zampa and Starc did well to track them back. Says that the wickets were good and they needed to be calm and stick to the plans. Adds that Sri Lanka can take the game away from you but they did well today. Tells that Warner played well today and Zampa made his impact. Says they are looking forward to the England game.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    AUS vs SL T20 Live Match Score- Adam Zampa Bags ‘Player of The Match’

  • 11:14 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Updates, AUS vs SL LIVE Streaming: Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that the wicket was too good and they did get off to a great start but failed to capitalize on it. Adds that the batter who is set needs to continue on till the 15th-16th over and it is a concern for them. Tells that David Warner and Aaron Finch are good batters and they were not able to contain them. Says that they will try to rectify the same in the next game.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup, AUS vs SL LIVE MATCH: Adam Zampa is the Player of the Match. He says that Sri Lanka got off to a flier but they came back well. Adds that the wicket was a bit slow but the dew helped them in the second innings. Tells that he loves bowling against Sri Lanka as they are good against spin. Says that he likes to play at the back end as well. Credits David Warner by saying that he played really well as he was under pressure.

  • 10:57 PM IST

    AUS vs SL Live Match Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: Sri Lanka were quite poor with the ball! They were either very full or too short. Also, the introduction of Hasaranga, who was easily the pick, was quite late. They could have got him when the bowlers took a beating. However, the Lankans were actually 20 runs short of what they needed to be competitive. Earlier in the day, after electing to bowl, the Aussie bowlers took a pounding at the start but then were excellent during the middle overs and death. What seemed like 170 at one moment ended at 154 which was chased easily in the end by the Aussies.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    Australia beat Sri Lanka to Make it Two in Two in Super 12s

  • 10:54 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, AUS vs SL Live Streaming: FOUR! Marcus Stoinis hits the winning runs for Australia. A full ball from Lahiru Kumara, on off. Stoinis cracks it through covers for a boundary. AUSTRALIA WIN BY 7 WICKETS. Quite an easy win for the Aussies and they make it two in a row. Also, that ends the winning streak of Lanka in this World Cup. We did feel the Lankans got to a fighting score but their bowlers showed no fight. Finch and Warner really took the attack to them and in no time. Australia (155/3 in 17 overs) beat Sri Lanka (154/6) | Warner 65, Finch 37; Hasaranga 2/22

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Match Score, T20 WC LIVE: SIX! What a shot from Stoinis! Pure power! A full ball, angling on middle. Marcus Stoinis stays back and thumps it over long-on for a maximum. 150 up for Australia in 16.3 overs!

  • 10:46 PM IST

    AUS vs SL T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE STREAMING: FOUR! Nicely played by Stoinis! A length ball from Karunaratne , outside off, was another slower ball. Stoinis waits and slaps it through covers for a boundary. Australia 135/3 in 15.3 overs, need 20 more to win vs Sri Lanka (154/6)

  • 10:45 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, AUS vs SL LIVE MATCH: OUT! TAKEN! Is it too late for a comeback? Dasun Shanaka removes David Warner for 65. A full ball from Shanaka, on the middle. David Warner backs away and tries to go inside-out over extra cover. Bhanuka Rajapaksa runs to his right from long off, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a brilliant catch. Nonetheless, wonderful innings from Warner. 25 needed in 30 balls.