AUS vs SL LIVE SCORE TODAY, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE SCORE: FIFTY! Experienced opener David Warner (65 off 42 balls) returns to form with a brilliant half-century as he leads Australia’s 155-run target against Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match 22 at the Dubai International Stadium. Captain Aaron Finch also played a good knock of 37 off 23 balls as Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to make it two in two in the Super 12 stages of T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 33-run cameo (26 balls) and Kusal Perera (35) and Charith Asalenka’s (35) partnership propel Sri Lanka 154/6 in 20 overs against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Adam Zampa (2/12 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Starc (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for Aussies at the Dubai International Stadium. TOSS – Aaron Finch wins Toss, Australia elect to BOWL against Sri Lanka in Super 12 match 22 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia’s top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. Check Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, AUS vs SL Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Hope To Meet India Again in Final, Previous Match Sent A Message That We Are All Humans And It is Just A Game, Says Saqlain Mushtaq