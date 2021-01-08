Live Updates

  • 10:49 AM IST

    First over of spin from Australia – Nathan Lyon into the attack now.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have resumed. Gill and Rohit will target runs in this session. Conditions have improved vastly now. The pitch is very good for batting. Chance for these two to get a big score. India 28/0, trail by 310 runs

  • 10:31 AM IST

    Welcome back for the third and final session! The Australian fielders are out followed by the two unbeaten India openers. Should be another good session of Test cricket. India 26/0, trail by 312 runs.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    So India continue to have a good day. After they bowled out Australia for a relatively low score after they finished the opening day on 166/2. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill has been solid so far taking the score to 26/0 in 9 overs. Australia’s first innings total of 338-all out is still daunting. We have seen before in this series how a session can change the scenario. Steve Smith has roared back into form with a wonderful century – 131. Marnus Labuschagne missed out his own century after being out on 91. Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the Indian bowling effort, finishing with figures of 4/62. It was his direct hit from square leg that put an end to Smith’s innings as well. A lot more to come in this Test. Stick with us for the third and final session.

  • 10:12 AM IST

    That’s tea on Day 2: India 26/0, trail by 312 runs.

  • 9:55 AM IST

    Over 5: Shubman Gill isn’t going to hold back it seems, He has cracked two fours in an over of Mitchell Starc – the first a punch through covers and the second pull to midwicket. He finished the over with a quick single to retain the strike as well. Score 21/0, trail by 317 runs

  • 9:50 AM IST

    Aus vs Ind Live Score: Starc and Hazlewood have started the proceedings for Australia. So far so good from the India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The aim seems to be to see off the new ball first and then probably after the tea break, play some shots. This is just the second day. Score 11/0 in 4 overs

  • 9:36 AM IST

    Over 1: Rohit Sharma got off the mark off the first delivery faced with a single. Shubman Gill opened his account with a boundary off the final delivery as Mitchell Starc went full. Score 5/0, trail by 333 runs

  • 9:32 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings for India. This is Rohit’s first Test since 2018 and Gill’s second of Test career. Mitchell Starc has the new ball.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    So Steve Smith’s wonderful knock ends at 131 thanks to an excellent piece of fielding from Ravindra Jadeja whose direct hit from short leg catches him well short of the crease. Smith was looking to hog the majority of the strike considering he was batting with no, 11 Josh Hazlewood. Wanted to get as many runs as possible and was doing well, dealing in fours and doubles. However, his attempt at sneaking in an extra run saw him being run out as Australia were bowled out for 338 in 105.4 overs. He faced 226 deliveries and struck 16 fours. India have done well today. Australia were 206/2 at one stage and then Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets as they lost their next eight for the addition of just 112.

Hello everyone! We are back with our live coverage of the Sydney Test that saw the opening day taking a hit due to a lengthy rain delay. Australia though finished on a solid note when the day's play ended after losing opener David Warner cheaply. Will Pucovski began his Test career with a solid fifty after being gifted two lives (and a potential run out chance as well). Marnus Labuschagne too went on to score a fifty after adding exactly 100 runs for the second wicket with Pucovski. Steven Smith has also looked solid after he made an aggressive start and he seems to have found his form back. A tough day awaits India bowlers.

Day 1 Review

At stumps, Labuschagne was unbeaten on 67 and Smith, after his uncharacteristic run of low scores so far, seemed out of the woods with 31 confident runs, which included five authoritative boundaries. Labuschagne found the fence eight times. This was after Pucovski, riding on some luck, made 62 on debut to break the shackles for the under-fire side.

Smith looked positive from the word go and was determined to not let the Indian bowlers dictate terms to him. "It was good to get a couple of boundaries early. Marnus played well, hopefully we go along well tomorrow," he said at the end of day's play in which 55 overs were bowled owing to a four-hour rain disruption.

Having entered the match after registering scores of 1, 0 and 8 in his last three innings, Smith’s first confident shot came against India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was nicely driven through the mid-on for his first boundary of the series. His confidence up after dismissing Pucovski for his first Test wicket, debutant pacer Navdeep Saini got carried away and was guilty of bowling too full to Smith, who latched on to them with a couple of fours.

With Smith looking in fine fettle, the early signs were ominous for India and skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought back his nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack, but the Australian was equal to the task on this occasion.

A tossed up delivery was whipped off pads through mid-wicket and then Smith danced down the track to loft Ashwin on the onside for another boundary. Meanwhile, Labuschagne was in his element after he had settled in and played a few pleasing drives on both sides of the wicket, having drawn confidence from the pull shot he played against Bumrah at the beginning of his innings.

The two added 60 runs for the third wicket after a 100-run association between Labuschagne and Pucovski, who was trapped in front of the wicket by Saini but not before starting his Test career with a solid knock.