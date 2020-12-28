Live Updates

  • 10:53 AM IST

    Update From BCCI: Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now.

  • 10:52 AM IST

    India are in hunt for one more wicket here. And preferably Matthew Wade who is batting like his life depends on it. He has faced 126 deliveries and scored 40 runs. For Australia, it is the other way around – do not lose another wicket today.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    Umesh Yadav Injury Update: He has a calf niggle and will be undergoing scans

  • 10:45 AM IST

  • 10:34 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Oh dear! Matthew Wade cops a blow to his helmet. This one from Jasprit Bumrah lifted sharply after pitching and Wade ended up taking his eyes off the bouncer as he attempted to evade it. Consequently, he was hit on the grille. Concerned faces in the middle but the Australian seems fine. Physio rushes out to the middle to check for concussion.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    Travis Head joins Matthew Wade in the middle. Australia are in a spot of bother now having lost their two top batsmen cheaply.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah extends Steve Smith’s struggles in the series by setting another leg-side trap to have him bowled on 8. Terrific stuff from the India pacer. They have got the wicket they wanted. Smith again fails to deliver after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings. Bowled on the legs and Smith went across for a glance but was beaten by the pace with the ball deflecting off the thigh pad before taking off the bail. Score 71/3 in 32.2 overs

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah gets things underway

  • 10:02 AM IST

    We are back with the third and final session of the day. This is going to be a vital phase of play for both the teams.

  • 10:01 AM IST

Hello and a very warm welcome to our reader’s as we bring you the live coverage from the third day of the second Test between Australia and India currently underway in Melbourne. Led by a Ajinkya Rahane, who compiled a fine century, India powered ahead and took a handy lead of 82 runs by the time the play on Sunday ended. Rahane recorded his 12th Test century while stitching important partnerships during the course of the day’s play. Also Read - 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Steve Smith Round His Legs During Boxing Day Test Between IND vs AUS at MCG | WATCH VIDEO

Day 2 Review Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Rishabh Pant-Matthew Wade Banter During Day 3 of 2nd Test Between IND vs AUS at MCG | WATCH VIDEO

Having taken over the reins of the touring India in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane has been quite impressive across departments with batting been the latest where he has set an example with a superlative display. While the opening day of the contest was all about his captaincy and fielding, the second day will be remembered for the way he batted to push his side ahead. Also Read - IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Tim Paine Teases Ravindra Jadeja After Ajinkya Rahane Run-Out

Trailing 0-1 in the four-match series, India ended the second day at 277 for five for a handy 82-run lead after bowling out Australia for 195 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At stumps, which was brought early owing to rain, Rahane was going strong on 104 and giving him company was Ravindra Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

This was Rahane’s 12th Test hundred and his second at the iconic venue, after a fine 147 during the 2014 tour. A day after earning rich praise for his tactical acumen while marshalling the bowlers, Rahane shone bright with the bat and was spot on with his reading of match situations during his stay in the middle.

Rahane got a life when Steve Smith dropped him on 73 at second slip in Australia’s first over with the second new ball, the unlucky bowler being Mitchell Starc, who was taken off the attack after just two overs with the shining red cherry. That particular phase was crucial from both the team’s point of view and by not losing a wicket to the second new ball, India ensured they finished the day ahead of Australia, in terms of runs as well as psychologically.