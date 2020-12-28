Live Updates

  • 12:40 PM IST

    So at stumps on Day 3, India have taken complete control of the second Test. 11 wickets fell today – five from India and six from Australia. Cameron Green (17*) and Pat Cummins (15*) managed to stave off the charging Indian bowlers to put their team in the lead and push the Test into the fourth day. Australia have a minor two-run lead but have just four wickets remaining. The session began with Australia just two wickets down but then their innings fell apart with Jasprit Bumrah getting rid of Steve Smith. Jadeja, after hitting fifty earlier in the day, finished with two wickets including that of opener Matthew Wade and captain Tim Paine. India are firmly in the driving seat now and are favourites to win this contest unless something dramatic happens. Score 133/6, lead by 2 runs

  • 12:27 PM IST

    With a four, Cameron Green puts Australia in the lead now. India will have to bat again

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Just one over to go now. Australia have all but managed to take this Test into fourth day.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Cameron Green and Pat Cummins have done well to not play any rash shot. Although Jasprit Bumrah continues to test them with pinpoint yorkers. Cummins has reached 13 off 39 while Green is batting on 9 off 49. Australia 123/6, trail India by eight runs.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    Over 56: Something to cheer for the Australian fans after the collapse. Pat Cummins and Cameron Green have struck a boundary each off Ravindra Jadeja. Nine runs from the over. Australia 119/6, trail by 12 runs on Day 3. So Australia are inching close to make India bat one more time in the second Test.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah has been brought back as India eye the remaining wickets. This should be good. Cameron Green is the last recognised batsman. Although Pat Cummins can bat too but the manner in which Indian bowlers have dominated, this is going to be an uphill task for the duo. Score 110/6, trail by 21 runs

  • 11:31 AM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja is rushing through his overs. 16 overs remain in the day’s play. The duration can be extended by half-an-hour if the umpires see there’s a chance of a result. Australia trail by 27 runs.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Will India be able to roll over Australia today itself? They will believe so. Australia still trailing by 30 runs and have four wickets remaining.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Score: WICKET! Another one bites the dust. Ravindra Jadeja has snagged Australia captain Tim Paine cheaply. Jadeja and Pant appealed for caught-behind only for the on-field umpire to turn it down. They went upstairs and there was nothing on HotSpot. But there was a little spike on snicko as the ball went past the bat. The on-field decision has been overturned. Paine cannot believe it. He walks back after scoring 1 off 9. Score 99/6 in 47.4 overs

  • 11:14 AM IST

    WICKET! Australia in all sorts of trouble now. Travis Head plays a nothing shot to edge one from Mohammed Siraj and gets caught at slip. Siraj starts his new spell with a wicket. Australia have lost half of their side now. This was bowled outside off but Head chased after it only to get a thick edge. He must be livid with himself. He scored 17 off 46. Score 98/5 in 46.1 overs

Led by a Ajinkya Rahane, who compiled a fine century, India powered ahead and took a handy lead of 82 runs by the time the play on Sunday ended. Rahane recorded his 12th Test century while stitching important partnerships during the course of the day's play.

Day 2 Review

Having taken over the reins of the touring India in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane has been quite impressive across departments with batting been the latest where he has set an example with a superlative display. While the opening day of the contest was all about his captaincy and fielding, the second day will be remembered for the way he batted to push his side ahead.

Trailing 0-1 in the four-match series, India ended the second day at 277 for five for a handy 82-run lead after bowling out Australia for 195 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At stumps, which was brought early owing to rain, Rahane was going strong on 104 and giving him company was Ravindra Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

This was Rahane’s 12th Test hundred and his second at the iconic venue, after a fine 147 during the 2014 tour. A day after earning rich praise for his tactical acumen while marshalling the bowlers, Rahane shone bright with the bat and was spot on with his reading of match situations during his stay in the middle.

Rahane got a life when Steve Smith dropped him on 73 at second slip in Australia’s first over with the second new ball, the unlucky bowler being Mitchell Starc, who was taken off the attack after just two overs with the shining red cherry. That particular phase was crucial from both the team’s point of view and by not losing a wicket to the second new ball, India ensured they finished the day ahead of Australia, in terms of runs as well as psychologically.