  • 6:17 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja holes out to Pat Cummins off Mitchell Starc. India lose their seventh wicket. The plan was clear – pepper Jadeja with short stuff. He was avoiding them earlier but then changed his mind, decided to go after the short deliveries. A few swing and a miss later, he connected one but Cummins at deep midwicket did well to hold on to the catch. Jadeja scored 57. India 306/7 in 106/5 overs, lead by, 111 runs

  • 6:05 AM IST

    Drinks-Break. India 306/6, lead by 111 runs on Day 3

  • 5:57 AM IST

    And with a four off Nathan Lyon, Ravindra Jadeja brings up India’s 300

  • 5:56 AM IST

    Mitchell Starc is back into the attack. He had left the field earlier this morning after a couple of overs but seems fine now. Meanwhile, Stat Alert – Ajinkya Rahane has been run out for the first time in his Test career. And India’s lead has gone past the 100-run mark

  • 5:47 AM IST

  • 5:44 AM IST

    FIFTY for Ravindra Jadeja! He reaches the milestone with a glance to third man. And he marks it with his famous sword celebration. A solid innings so far from Jadeja. India 295/6

  • 5:40 AM IST

    Live cricket Score: OUT! Ajinkya Rahane run out on 112. That’s a terrible turn of events. Ravindra Jadeja, stuck on 49, was looking for a single throughout the over to get to his milestone. And off the fifth delivery, he pushed one gently towards mid-on and set off for a quick one. Marnus Labuschagne sprinted forward and quickly released the ball and Tim Paine did the rest. The decision was referred and it turned out that Rahane was just short of making it past the crease. An unfortunate end to a masterclass of an innings. India 294/6 in 99.5 overs

  • 5:34 AM IST

    Over 98: So Mitchell Starc has been replaced by spin in Nathan Lyon. A quiet state of affairs so far. Pat Cummins though induced an edge from Ravindra Jadeja but the ball went between slip and gully for a four. Cummins has been testing Jadeja with short stuff but so far the India batsman has managed to deal with those deliveries rather successfully. He is batting on 48. India 293/5, lead by 98 runs.

  • 5:12 AM IST

    Australia vs India Live Cricket Score: So Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have kickstarted the day’s play. Starc completed his over which was halted after three deliveries due to rain. It was right after centurion Ajinkya Rahane was given a second life when Travis Head dropped him on 104. Score 284/5, lead by 89 runs

  • 4:56 AM IST

    Play on Day 3 set to get underway

Hello and a very warm welcome to our reader’s as we bring you the live coverage from the third day of the second Test between Australia and India currently underway in Melbourne. Led by a Ajinkya Rahane, who compiled a fine century, India powered ahead and took a handy lead of 82 runs by the time the play on Sunday ended. Rahane recorded his 12th Test century while stitching important partnerships during the course of the day’s play. Also Read - Melbourne Weather Forecast For December 28, 2020: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 3 of 2nd Test Between IND vs AUS at MCG?

Day 2 Review Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020 | Very Close to Being His Best Test Hundred: Sanjay Manjrekar on Ajinkya Rahane's MCG Masterclass

Having taken over the reins of the touring India in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane has been quite impressive across departments with batting been the latest where he has set an example with a superlative display. While the opening day of the contest was all about his captaincy and fielding, the second day will be remembered for the way he batted to push his side ahead. Also Read - IND vs AUS Test 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Feels Ajinkya Rahane-Ravindra Jadeja Partnership May Have Taken Game Away From Australia in Boxing Day Test

Trailing 0-1 in the four-match series, India ended the second day at 277 for five for a handy 82-run lead after bowling out Australia for 195 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At stumps, which was brought early owing to rain, Rahane was going strong on 104 and giving him company was Ravindra Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

This was Rahane’s 12th Test hundred and his second at the iconic venue, after a fine 147 during the 2014 tour. A day after earning rich praise for his tactical acumen while marshalling the bowlers, Rahane shone bright with the bat and was spot on with his reading of match situations during his stay in the middle.

Rahane got a life when Steve Smith dropped him on 73 at second slip in Australia’s first over with the second new ball, the unlucky bowler being Mitchell Starc, who was taken off the attack after just two overs with the shining red cherry. That particular phase was crucial from both the team’s point of view and by not losing a wicket to the second new ball, India ensured they finished the day ahead of Australia, in terms of runs as well as psychologically.