    Australia vs India Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah bowled a pin-point yorker as he hit Joe Burns on the toe. A loud-loud appeal followed. As India got busy with the appeal, Burns went for a quick single but decided otherwise and wisely so as he had to put in a dive to make his ground, a direct hit and he would have been on his way back. Meanwhile, India reviewed the lbw decision but replays showed that would have probably missed leg. Umpier’s call. Australia 4/0, trail by 127 runs

    Overs 2: Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav get things going in Melbourne after the lunch-break. Bumrah started with a maiden to Matthew Wade. Joe Burns did manage to open his and team’s account but with a risky single and dived at the bowler’s end with Ashwin quickly pouncing on the ball and attempting a direct hit. Score 1/0, trail by 130 runs

    We are back. Australia openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns are out in the middle. Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball. Australia trail by 131 runs

    LUNCH-BREAK has been taken on the third day after Indian innings comes to an end. India have suffered a collapse on the third morning, losing five wickets for the addition of just 49 runs. The slide began when Ajinkya Rahane was run out for 112 before Ravindra Jadeja completed his fifty. Mitchell Starc employed short-ball tactics and was successful when he had Jadeja caught in the deep on 57. The Indian tail didn’t wag and Australia will be pleased with their effort limiting the lead.

    Ind vs Aus Live Score: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah is the final wicket to fall as he gets caught off Nathan Lyon by Travis Head at deep mid-wicket. He walks back for a first-ball duck. Lyon finishes with three wickets. India have been bowled out for 326 in 115.1 overs after taking a lead of 131 runs.

    India 326-all out in their first innings

    IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE: WICKET! Josh Hazlewood strikes to get his first wicket of the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin went for an uppish drive as Hazlewood pitched one outside off and ends up playing it straight into the hands of Nathan Lyon at covers. He scored 14 off 42. India 325/9, lead by 130 runs

    Australia vs India Live Blog: WICKET! Nathan Lyon gets his second wicket of the innings as he has Umesh Yadav caught by Steve Smith in the slips on 9. India have now lost their eighth wicket – third this morning. Pitched outside off, Umesh went for a forward defense but not quite forward as the ball took the outside edge before being caught by Smith. India 325/8, lead by 130 runs

    Over 112: Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc are currently in operation. Starc is continuously delivering the short stuff. Umesh Yadav is the new batsman who is now batting on 7 off 13. Ravichandran Ashwin is on 12 off 32. Josh Hazlewood has now been pressed into action as Australia look to limit India’s lead now which is now 126.

Hello and a very warm welcome to our reader’s as we bring you the live coverage from the third day of the second Test between Australia and India currently underway in Melbourne. Led by a Ajinkya Rahane, who compiled a fine century, India powered ahead and took a handy lead of 82 runs by the time the play on Sunday ended. Rahane recorded his 12th Test century while stitching important partnerships during the course of the day’s play. Also Read - 2nd Test, Day 3, Lunch Report: India Take Lead of 131 Runs After Being Bowled Out For 326

Day 2 Review Also Read - Melbourne Weather Forecast For December 28, 2020: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 3 of 2nd Test Between IND vs AUS at MCG?

Having taken over the reins of the touring India in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane has been quite impressive across departments with batting been the latest where he has set an example with a superlative display. While the opening day of the contest was all about his captaincy and fielding, the second day will be remembered for the way he batted to push his side ahead. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020 | Very Close to Being His Best Test Hundred: Sanjay Manjrekar on Ajinkya Rahane's MCG Masterclass

Trailing 0-1 in the four-match series, India ended the second day at 277 for five for a handy 82-run lead after bowling out Australia for 195 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At stumps, which was brought early owing to rain, Rahane was going strong on 104 and giving him company was Ravindra Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

This was Rahane’s 12th Test hundred and his second at the iconic venue, after a fine 147 during the 2014 tour. A day after earning rich praise for his tactical acumen while marshalling the bowlers, Rahane shone bright with the bat and was spot on with his reading of match situations during his stay in the middle.

Rahane got a life when Steve Smith dropped him on 73 at second slip in Australia’s first over with the second new ball, the unlucky bowler being Mitchell Starc, who was taken off the attack after just two overs with the shining red cherry. That particular phase was crucial from both the team’s point of view and by not losing a wicket to the second new ball, India ensured they finished the day ahead of Australia, in terms of runs as well as psychologically.