Live Updates

  • 9:21 AM IST

    FIFTY up for Australia. India have done well so far picking two early wickets despite not much help from the pitch. Steven Smith is the new man in the middle joining Matthew Wade. Score 53/2, trail by 78 runs on Day 3.

  • 9:05 AM IST

    Australia vs India Live Score: WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin gets the breakthrough for India and gets rid of Marnus Labuschagne on 28. The Australian batsman was set up nicely after Ashwin slowed down his previous deliveries. However, the fifth deliveries was quicker and it turned a little as well. Labuschagne was stuck in the crease as the ball took an outside edge with Rahane taking the catch at first slip. Score 42/2, trail by 89 runs

  • 8:58 AM IST

    Close call

  • 8:57 AM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Score: An eventful over from Mohammed Siraj. First he convinced a reluctant Rahane to go for DRS after an unsuccessful appeal for lbw against Labuschagne. Height may have been the problem. And ball-tracker shows the ball would have clipped the top of the stumps. India retain their review. Umpire’s call. Following that close shave, Labuschagne went after a short delivery and ended up getting a top-edge but it fell safely onto the turf in no man’s land. Score 34/1, trail by 96 runs

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Over 14: Play resumes with Ravichandran Ashwin continuing. Marnus Lanbuschagne gloved one as he attempted a flick with the ball rushing past wicketkeeper for a couple. Five runs from the over. The pitch has gone to sleep it seems. Absolutely no help to the bowlers. Indian bowlers may be in for a long day. Australia now trail by 98 runs

  • 8:41 AM IST

    Time for the drinks-break now.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    That was a top-shot!

  • 8:37 AM IST

    IND vs AUS LIVE: A steady partnership between Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne with Australia trailing by 104 runs. Labuschagne is batting on 18 while Wade is on 5. Mohammed Siraj has replaced Jasprit Bumrah at one end.

  • 8:24 AM IST

    Ravichandran Ashwin introduced into the attack

  • 8:22 AM IST

    Umesh Yadav walking off the field is a blow to India but let’s hope it’s not something serious. They are already without Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. However, in the context of the ongoing Test, India do have four bowlers apart from Umesh. So that won’t be a big worry for Ajinkya Rahane at the moment.

AUS vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score

Hello and a very warm welcome to our reader’s as we bring you the live coverage from the third day of the second Test between Australia and India currently underway in Melbourne. Led by a Ajinkya Rahane, who compiled a fine century, India powered ahead and took a handy lead of 82 runs by the time the play on Sunday ended. Rahane recorded his 12th Test century while stitching important partnerships during the course of the day’s play. Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Sanjay Manjrekar Praises Ravindra Jadeja After His Brilliance During 2nd Test Between IND-AUS at MCG

Day 2 Review Also Read - 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane's Heartwarming Gesture to Ravindra Jadeja After Runout During IND vs AUS at MCG is Epic

Having taken over the reins of the touring India in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane has been quite impressive across departments with batting been the latest where he has set an example with a superlative display. While the opening day of the contest was all about his captaincy and fielding, the second day will be remembered for the way he batted to push his side ahead. Also Read - 2nd Test, Day 3, Lunch Report: India Take Lead of 131 Runs After Being Bowled Out For 326

Trailing 0-1 in the four-match series, India ended the second day at 277 for five for a handy 82-run lead after bowling out Australia for 195 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At stumps, which was brought early owing to rain, Rahane was going strong on 104 and giving him company was Ravindra Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

This was Rahane’s 12th Test hundred and his second at the iconic venue, after a fine 147 during the 2014 tour. A day after earning rich praise for his tactical acumen while marshalling the bowlers, Rahane shone bright with the bat and was spot on with his reading of match situations during his stay in the middle.

Rahane got a life when Steve Smith dropped him on 73 at second slip in Australia’s first over with the second new ball, the unlucky bowler being Mitchell Starc, who was taken off the attack after just two overs with the shining red cherry. That particular phase was crucial from both the team’s point of view and by not losing a wicket to the second new ball, India ensured they finished the day ahead of Australia, in terms of runs as well as psychologically.