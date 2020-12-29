Live Updates

  • 6:46 AM IST

    Australia lead goes past 50-run mark with two wickets remaining

  • 6:32 AM IST

    IND vs AUS LIVE: WICKET! India have dislodged Cameron Green. This is the wicket they were looking for desperately. The last recognised batsman is back in the dressing room. A short delivery and a confident Green went after the pull but didn’t connect it properly and consequently, was caught at midwicket by Ravindra Jadeja. He scored 45 off 146. Mohammed Siraj gets his second wicket. Score 177/8, lead by 46 runs

  • 6:26 AM IST

    Mohammed Siraj has been pressed into action now. He will operate alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Australia have lost a wicket inside the first hour and just over 30 minutes remain before the lunch interval on Day 4. Can they push this to second session?

  • 6:17 AM IST

    Live Updates: Two fours to Cameron Green in the 24th over of Jasprit Bumrah. This has been a good innings from the allrounder so far. The first four was a glance to fine leg after Bumrah strayed on the legside. The second – a cut behind square for a lovely shot. Green moves to 41 off 134 while Mitchell Starc is batting on 1. Score 169/7, lead by 38 runs

  • 6:06 AM IST

    World-Class!

  • 6:00 AM IST

    Ind vs Aus Live Score: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah strikes with the second new ball. An absolute snorter from which Pat Cummins fails to deal with. It was unplayable anyway as the Australian just about managed to offer the bat with the ball flying into the hands of Mayank Agarwal at second slip for a simple catch. Cummins scored 22 off 103. India have got the breakthrough this morning. Score 156/7 in 82.5 overs, lead by 25 runs

  • 5:47 AM IST

    Second new ball has been taken. And Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack. Australia 149/6, lead by 18 runs

  • 5:37 AM IST

    First bowling change of the day – Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja into the attack.

  • 5:35 AM IST

    Aus vs Ind Live Cricket Score: There was a loud appeal for lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin & Co but the umpire turned it down. Ashwin sounded pretty confident and convinced his captain Ajinkya Rahane to go for the DRS who reluctantly went for it. And his reluctance was based on the height as the tracker showed the ball would have gone over the stumps. Pat Cummins survives. Australia 144/6, lead by 13 runs

  • 5:09 AM IST

    Over 68: So Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin gets things underway at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Three runs came off Bumrah while Ashwin delivered a maiden over. India will hope to run through the lower order as quickly as possible. Score 136/6, lead by 5 runs

AUS vs IND 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and India currently underway in Melbourne. India have maintained their dominance in the ongoing fixture and will aim to wrap it up today itself. The hosts will need something special for a comeback from the state they find themselves in after a disastrous batting display on Monday. India have been the better side despite missing their two first-choice players. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Umesh Yadav Suffers Calf Muscle Injury, Doubtful For Sydney Test

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 3 Recap Also Read - AUS vs IND 2020: Ricky Ponting Slams Australian Batsmen For Poor Batting in Boxing Day Test, Says You Can't Blame The Pitch

India took a giant step towards what will be a series levelling win in the ongoing second Test against Australia on Day 3 in Melbourne. After securing a sizeable 131-run lead in their first innings despite a collapse, India had reduced Australia to 133/6 by the time stumps were drawn on Monday with the hosts leading by a mere 2 runs. Also Read - IND vs AUS Test 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Calls Ajinkya Rahane's Boxing Day Hundred 'One of The Most Important Tons in Indian Cricket History'

Earlier, riding captain Ajinkya Rahane’s classy hundred and Ravindra Jadeja’s 15th half-century, India managed enough runs on the board to put Australia under pressure despite losing their five remaining wickets for only 49 runs after resuming the day on 277 for five. Jadeja (57) added 123 runs for the sixth wicket with skipper Rahane, whose vigil came to an when he was run out, his first in Tests, after making a classy 112 with the help of 12 boundaries in 223 balls.

The call was Jadeja’s and the run out was needless, but nevertheless, the all-rounder looked solid in the middle before he was set up by a Mitchell Starc (3/78 in 26 overs). The Australian left-arm fast bowler tested Jadeja with a barrage of short balls and the ploy worked as the all-rounder pulled one straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder for a polished 57 that included three boundaries and his trademark sword celebration.

On a Day 3, MCG pitch that hardly contained any demons, the Australian bowlers failed to pose any serious threat to the well-settled Indian batting duo of Rahane and Jadeja.