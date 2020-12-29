Live Updates

    Over 2: Pat Cummins joins Starc from the other end but he concedes a boundary to Gill first up by serving it wide and outside off to be driven through covers. Seven runs came off it. India 9/0, chasing 70

    Aus vs Ind Live Score; Like in the first innings, here too Mitchel Starc bowls a brilliant first over. He struck Mayank Agarwal with the very first delivery as if to send a message that the chase isn’t going to be a cakewalk. And then brought one in with the ball just missing the inside edge. Agarwal got off the mark with a single. Shubman Gill flicked the first delivery he faced but the ball popped out after hitting the arm of short leg fielder Matthew Wade. 2 runs from the over. Score 2/0, chasing 70

    Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill are the two India openers to kickstart their chase. Mitchell Starc has the new ball with him

    We are back for the second session. India need 70 runs to win the Test.

    So the extended session finally comes to an and after Australia lose their final wicket on the fourth day of the second Test against India. 67 runs were added in it with the hosts losing four wickets in the process. At one stage, it seemed the overnight pair of Cameron Green and Pat Cummins has settled into a rhythm but then Jasprit Bumrah produced a snorter to have the latter caught in the slips and break the stubborn resistance. Mohammed Siraj finished with 3/37 while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah took a couple of wickets each. Umesh Yadav, who limped off on Monday, took one wicket. India now need 70 to make it 1-1 in the four-match seres.

    WICKET! That’s it. Australia bowled out for 200 in 103.1 overs. Pitched on the middle, this one went with the angle as Josh Hazlewood shouldered arms hoping that will go past safely but it clips the off stump. He scored 10 off 21. Australia lead by 69 runs and that will be LUNCH on Day 4

    200 up for Australia in 102.2 over, lead by 69 runs

    Over 102: A loud appeal for lbw and India review after on-field umpire turns it down. That was just about clipping the bail. It’s umpire’s call. India though retain the review. Mitchell Starc survives. Australia 199/9, lead by 68 runs

    With Australia nine wickets down, the first session has been extended.

AUS vs IND 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and India currently underway in Melbourne. India have maintained their dominance in the ongoing fixture and will aim to wrap it up today itself. The hosts will need something special for a comeback from the state they find themselves in after a disastrous batting display on Monday. India have been the better side despite missing their two first-choice players.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 3 Recap

India took a giant step towards what will be a series levelling win in the ongoing second Test against Australia on Day 3 in Melbourne. After securing a sizeable 131-run lead in their first innings despite a collapse, India had reduced Australia to 133/6 by the time stumps were drawn on Monday with the hosts leading by a mere 2 runs.

Earlier, riding captain Ajinkya Rahane’s classy hundred and Ravindra Jadeja’s 15th half-century, India managed enough runs on the board to put Australia under pressure despite losing their five remaining wickets for only 49 runs after resuming the day on 277 for five. Jadeja (57) added 123 runs for the sixth wicket with skipper Rahane, whose vigil came to an when he was run out, his first in Tests, after making a classy 112 with the help of 12 boundaries in 223 balls.

The call was Jadeja’s and the run out was needless, but nevertheless, the all-rounder looked solid in the middle before he was set up by a Mitchell Starc (3/78 in 26 overs). The Australian left-arm fast bowler tested Jadeja with a barrage of short balls and the ploy worked as the all-rounder pulled one straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder for a polished 57 that included three boundaries and his trademark sword celebration.

On a Day 3, MCG pitch that hardly contained any demons, the Australian bowlers failed to pose any serious threat to the well-settled Indian batting duo of Rahane and Jadeja.