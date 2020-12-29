Live Updates

    Ajinkya Rahane is the player of the match

    From the greatest himself

    Imagine this: India were without their captain and perhaps the best batsman in Virat Kohli. Rohit wasn’t available for the first two Tests either. Also missing in action was Mohammed Shami who was injured in the first Test. That was an added blow with the veteran Ishant Sharma already missing the tour. But then their replacements have stood up and given an excellent account of themselves with memorable performances. Rahane continues his golden touch – he has now won all three Tests as India captain – twice he has led in wins over Australia and once against Afghanistan.

    India win second Test by eight wickets to level series 1-1. A strong comeback from India after the Adelaide nightmare. This has been a complete performance from them with their stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading with example. He stood up with a superlative century to help India to a decent first innings lead after bowlers had kept Australia to 195. In the second innings as well, India bowlers were all over Australia again and at one stage were 99/6 and it seemed the contest will be over on the third day itself. However, some late resistance got them to 200- all out and a lead of 69 runs. Shubman Gill (35* off 36) and Rahane (27* off 40) overcame the two early jolts to see through the facile victory.

    Five runs needed now

    Aus vs Ind Live Updates: India are in a hurry to wrap up this contest. 10 runs came off Josh Hazlewood’s second over after he started with a maiden. Two fours in it – both to Rahane who moves to 19 off 25. Batting alongside him is Shubman GIll on 25 off 22. India 52/2 in 11 overs, chasing 70

    Over 8: Shubman Gill has started well, hitting three fours in his 17-ball 20 so far. There was a loud appeal for lbw against Ajinkya Rahane but the India captain got an inside edge first. Score 36/2, chasing 70

    India captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a superlative hundred in the first innings, joins Shubman Gill. And he has opened his account with a pull for four. India 23/2 in 6 overs, chasing 70

    IND VS AUS LIVE UPDATES: WICKET! Oh dear! Pat Cummins has snagged Cheteshwar Pujara on 3. This one was shaping away from the right-hander who pokes at it only to get an edge to be caught at gully by Cameron Green. He scored 3 off 4. India 19/2 in 5.1 overs, chasing 70

    Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: WICKET! Mitchell Starc has gotten rid of Mayank Agarwal again in the Test. The left-armer ends Agarwal’s nervy stay quickly having him caught behind for 5 off 15. It came in wih the angle and could have been left but the India opener went after it and edged it to be caught by wicketkeeper Tim Paine. India 16/1 in 4.2 overs, chasing 70

AUS vs IND 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and India currently underway in Melbourne. India have maintained their dominance in the ongoing fixture and will aim to wrap it up today itself. The hosts will need something special for a comeback from the state they find themselves in after a disastrous batting display on Monday. India have been the better side despite missing their two first-choice players.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 3 Recap

India took a giant step towards what will be a series levelling win in the ongoing second Test against Australia on Day 3 in Melbourne. After securing a sizeable 131-run lead in their first innings despite a collapse, India had reduced Australia to 133/6 by the time stumps were drawn on Monday with the hosts leading by a mere 2 runs.

Earlier, riding captain Ajinkya Rahane’s classy hundred and Ravindra Jadeja’s 15th half-century, India managed enough runs on the board to put Australia under pressure despite losing their five remaining wickets for only 49 runs after resuming the day on 277 for five. Jadeja (57) added 123 runs for the sixth wicket with skipper Rahane, whose vigil came to an when he was run out, his first in Tests, after making a classy 112 with the help of 12 boundaries in 223 balls.

The call was Jadeja’s and the run out was needless, but nevertheless, the all-rounder looked solid in the middle before he was set up by a Mitchell Starc (3/78 in 26 overs). The Australian left-arm fast bowler tested Jadeja with a barrage of short balls and the ploy worked as the all-rounder pulled one straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder for a polished 57 that included three boundaries and his trademark sword celebration.

On a Day 3, MCG pitch that hardly contained any demons, the Australian bowlers failed to pose any serious threat to the well-settled Indian batting duo of Rahane and Jadeja.