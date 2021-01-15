Live Updates

  • 1:15 PM IST

    India must be kicking themselves for two dropped catches. One cost them dearly with Labuschagne going on to score a century. Late into the day, Shardul dropped one off his own bowling when Green drove one back. So, all in all a decent day of Test cricket but India must feel they could have been in a much better spot had those catches been held.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    So an absorbing day comes to an end. Australia won a good toss against a depleted India in the fourth and final Test. The tourists punched above their weight nicking out both the Aussie openers quite quickly. David Warner fell to Mohammed Siraj in the first over before the returning Marcus Harris was removed by Shardul Thakur. A solid partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith followed. It was broken after lunch with Washington Sundar removing Smith. However, Labuschagne went on to score a century – his fifth in Test cricket as Australia upped the scoring rate, However, T Natarajan struck twice to remove Labuschagne and Wade with India crawling back. That brought together captain Tim Paine and Cameron Green who did well to add 61 runs for the sixth wicket so far.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    Stumps on Day 1! Australia 274/5 in 87 overs

  • 12:51 PM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates: Tim Paine is slowly settling in despite playing a couple of loose shots. After muscling a pull for four, he was beaten by one which just about moved away. Paine followed that with a flick to square leg and ran four runs, Eight runs from the over of T Natarajan. Score 259/5 in 84 overs

  • 12:36 PM IST

    With a four, TIm Paine brings up Australia’s 250 in 81 overs. Paine and Green have slowly guided their team out of that nervy phase when they lost two quick wickets.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    Injury Update – Navdeep Saini has now gone for scans.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    DROPPED! Shardul Thakur has dropped Cameron Green off his own bowling. A full delivery and Green plays it back the bowler and it’s at waist height but Thakur spills it. Green dropped on 19.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    Play will continue for an additional 30 minutes – 1 PM IST or until the minimum overs for the day are bowled, whichever is sooner

  • 12:18 PM IST

    Live Pitch Update: Well, there seems to be a concern surrounding the pitch. Groundsman has been pressed into action for the second time today. The Day 1 hasn’t even ended and already the pitch is deteriorating. Jeez.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    We bring you another concerning news: Shardul Thakur is off the field. But we do know why,

A very warm welcome to everyone. From Adelaide horror to Sydney high, the Indian cricket team has had a memorable tour of Australia so far. In the absence of their premier batsman Virat Kohli and pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the tourists have given Australia a fight to remember. Yes, the focus has shifted slightly due to an ugly incident in Sydney but that takes nothing away from the intensity with which these two teams have fought. The series is locked at one-all and India are on the backfoot because of the various injury crisis ahead of the fourth Test. As a result, they didn’t reveal their XI on match eve. Also Read - IND vs AUS 4th Test: The Top-Five Moments From Day 1 in Brisbane

India vs Australia Match Preview

After denting the ego of mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, Ajinkya Rahane’s wounded India will take no prisoners in a ‘winners take all’ fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the series. Also Read - Navdeep Saini Injury Update: BCCI Team Monitoring Fast Bowler After he Complained of Groin Pain

Australia need a win to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy but a draw will be enough for India to retain it for another couple of years. There are times when the human body responds differently to the adrenaline rush and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari have given their million fans a reason to believe in their gumption that was on display in Sydney. Also Read - 4th Test Lunch Report: India Remove Openers Cheaply Before Smith And Labuschagne Rebuild

Jasprit Bumrah played with an abdominal strain and didn’t want to come out even though the experience was painful and Ravindra Jadeja with a broken thumb was ready to do what Malcolm Marshall did with a fractured wrist three decades back. They battled against everybody — the racist ones in the galleries, the abusive one behind the stumps and those lethal ones with the shiny red nut that broke a few bones but could not shake the steely resolve of the Indians.

The new India that Virat Kohli so raved about is now ready to battle a whole new set of adversities at a venue where Australia hasn’t lost a Test since 1988. There won’t be a Jadeja and Bumrah and on one of the most difficult tracks, it couldn’t have gotten more worse for India. And insult to injury is Mayank Agarwal being hit on the forearm in the nets and Ashwin battling back spasms.

“We will take a call tomorrow.The medical team is working with all the injured players. If Bumrah is fit, he plays, if he is not fit, he doesn’t play,” batting coach Vikram Rathour said at the pre-match conference.

For Tim Paine, the series-decider couldn’t have been played at the better venue than the bouncy Woolloongabba or Gabba for fans around the world.