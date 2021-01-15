Live Updates

  • 9:30 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Updates: India are currently operating with pace in T Natarajan from one end and spin in Washington Sundar from the other. They have taken three wickets including that of Steve Smith and could have a fourth in Marnus Labuschagne but for Ajinkya Rahane who dropped him at gully. India’s struggles in fitness department continue with Navdeep Saini latest to join the list as he has been off the field for some time now.

  • 9:28 AM IST

  • 9:14 AM IST

  • 9:11 AM IST

  • 9:09 AM IST

  • 8:57 AM IST

    Navdeep Saini has walked off the field now. This doesn’t look good. The physio was out in the middle attending the fast bowler for some time before eventually accompanying him back to the dressing room. Not sure what he’s having problem with. Groin perhaps, suggest commentators. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma completes his over, medium pace. Score 94/3 in 36 overs

  • 8:53 AM IST

    DROPPED! Oh dear, you don’t often see this from India captain Ajinkya Rahane, This would have been another massive breakthrough for the tourists. Marnus Labuschagne gets an edge and the flew to the left of Rahane at gully. He got his hands onto it but failed to hold onto it. A pretty straightforward chance goes down. Navdeep Saini should be disappointed. Labuschagne dropped on 37

  • 8:46 AM IST

    Australia vs India Live Updates: WICKET! Oh that’s a big-big breakthrough for India as Steve Smith has been dismissed on 36. A maiden Test wicket for Washington Sundar and it’s the big scalp of Smith. The legside trap has worked for India again. This was a decent delivery with Smith looking to chip it away to short midwicket but Rohit Sharma is stationed there to complete a fine low catch. Joy in the Indian camp. This is a big breakthrough. Australia 87/3 in 34.1 overs

  • 8:32 AM IST

  • 8:29 AM IST

    Over 30: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are happy to block every delivery. Nothing from the pitch for the bowlers so far. David Warner and Marcus Harris must be disappointed squandering a huge chance to score some runs here at The Gabba. Siraj and Saini are the two unbeaten batsmen and judging by how they have started, look good for a big score today. Score 72/2

Live Cricket Score AUS vs IND, 4th Test, Day 1 The Gabba

A very warm welcome to everyone. From Adelaide horror to Sydney high, the Indian cricket team has had a memorable tour of Australia so far. In the absence of their premier batsman Virat Kohli and pace duo of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the tourists have given Australia a fight to remember. Yes, the focus has shifted slightly due to an ugly incident in Sydney but that takes nothing away from the intensity with which these two teams have fought. The series is locked at one-all and India are on the backfoot because of the various injury crisis ahead of the fourth Test. As a result, they didn’t reveal their XI on match eve. Also Read - 4th Test Lunch Report: India Remove Openers Cheaply Before Smith And Labuschagne Rebuild

India vs Australia Match Preview

After denting the ego of mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, Ajinkya Rahane’s wounded India will take no prisoners in a ‘winners take all’ fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the series. Also Read - AUS vs IND: Nathan Lyon Receives Guard of Honour From Australia Teammates in 100th Test Appearance

Australia need a win to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy but a draw will be enough for India to retain it for another couple of years. There are times when the human body responds differently to the adrenaline rush and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari have given their million fans a reason to believe in their gumption that was on display in Sydney. Also Read - India vs Australia 4th Test Toss Report: T Natarajan & Washington Sundar Given Debuts in Brisbane

Jasprit Bumrah played with an abdominal strain and didn’t want to come out even though the experience was painful and Ravindra Jadeja with a broken thumb was ready to do what Malcolm Marshall did with a fractured wrist three decades back. They battled against everybody — the racist ones in the galleries, the abusive one behind the stumps and those lethal ones with the shiny red nut that broke a few bones but could not shake the steely resolve of the Indians.

The new India that Virat Kohli so raved about is now ready to battle a whole new set of adversities at a venue where Australia hasn’t lost a Test since 1988. There won’t be a Jadeja and Bumrah and on one of the most difficult tracks, it couldn’t have gotten more worse for India. And insult to injury is Mayank Agarwal being hit on the forearm in the nets and Ashwin battling back spasms.

“We will take a call tomorrow.The medical team is working with all the injured players. If Bumrah is fit, he plays, if he is not fit, he doesn’t play,” batting coach Vikram Rathour said at the pre-match conference.

For Tim Paine, the series-decider couldn’t have been played at the better venue than the bouncy Woolloongabba or Gabba for fans around the world.