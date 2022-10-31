Live Australia vs Ireland Score, T20 World Cup 2022

Australia will lock horns against Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams need two points to get one leg into the next round. Ireland defeated England at MCG and after that the side got another point due to wash out against Afghanistan. Australia lost one match against New Zealand and the side made a comeback defeating Sri Lanka. However, they had to share points with England due to a washout. (FULL SCORECARD)

Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Live Updates

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Hosts totally dominated the side as they scalped 5 wickets in the powerplay. IRE 25/5 (4.1)

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Australia bowlers are on fire as the side easily scalped quick wickets. Ireland’s side is in trouble. IRE 25/4 (3.4)

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Ireland side is struggling as the side managed to score runs and lose wickets. What a bowling performance by Australia. Hosts dominating the Ireland.

    IRE 25/4 (3.2)

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Australian side has made a comeback as Pat Cummins and Maxwell scalped wickets in quick succession. IRE 24/3 (3)

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Ireland’s batting is looking confident and the side is punishing Australia’s bowlers. What a show by Ireland. LIVE IRE 11/0 (1.2)

    Ireland needs 180 runs to win and this is not an easy target for the side to chase they need to score runs without losing the wicket.

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Wade has also smashed a boundary. Hosts are pushing for the big total in the last over. Australia finishes well as the side managed to score 197 runs by losing five wickets. AUS 179/5 (20)

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Tim David again punished the bowler and smashed the ball to the long on for a boundary. AUS 172/5 (19.3)

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Mark Adair comes to bowl the last over and Tim David welcomed the bowler with a boundary. AUS 166/5 (19.1)