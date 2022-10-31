Live Australia vs Ireland Score, T20 World Cup 2022

Australia will lock horns against Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams need two points to get one leg into the next round. Ireland defeated England at MCG and after that the side got another point due to wash out against Afghanistan. Australia lost one match against New Zealand and the side made a comeback defeating Sri Lanka. However, they had to share points with England due to a washout. (FULL SCORECARD)Also Read - LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: 'Where is The LINE?' - Anushka FUMES

Teams:
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Live Updates

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: This is a terrific powerplay for Ireland. They have got the wicket of Warner. And have kept things tight after drawing first blood. Although Finch and Marsh have looked to break free but Ireland so far would like to believe, they have done themselves no harm in trying to force a win.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Six! That’s more like it. First one pitched up and Finch has launched that into the stands. That is a massive hit. Australia would be hopeful that it helps them to get some kind of momentum into the innings. Four! Another boundary just as we speak. 14 from the over but more importantly, Finch is looking good here.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: This is a great start for Ireland. They have not put a foot wrong in this match so far starting with winning the toss. Then the wicket of David Warner and now keeping things tight in the powerplay. Finch and Marsh need to get going and get going now. Remember, Australia need to work on their net run-rate.

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: Wicket! This is a big blow for Australia. Warner’s poor run with the bat in the World Cup continues as Australia lose their first wicket. McCarthy would be delighted with the outcome. Gets the big wicket. Just the start Ireland wanted and Australia didn’t.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | AUS vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022: This was very tentative start from the hosts. Warner and Finch trying to have a look in but it is only a matter of time before one of them decides to go after the bowling. Ireland would be hopeful that it brings about their downfall.

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Both teams are coming to the ground for the national anthem.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Both the teams are on the ground warming up before the match.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    Aaron Finch at the time of toss: We would have bowled first as well, looks like a pretty good surface. We need to make sure we do the basics right. We haven’t talked about the net run rate yet. Adam Zampa is back for Agar. We considered all factors, we are pretty confident with the side we got.

  • 1:07 PM IST

    Australia vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie on toss

    We will bowl first, it’s a big game for us (playing against Australia). Always nice to know what we can do in the second innings. There has been excitement among the guys, we are playing against the world champions today. What an opportunity to play against a team like Australia.

  • 1:06 PM IST

