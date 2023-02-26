Australia Vs South Africa Live, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Score: AUS Win Toss, Opt To Bat
Australia Vs South Africa Live, Women's T20 World Cup Final Score: Five-time champions AUS are playing their seventh final.
Australia Vs South Africa Live, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Score
High on confidence after halting mighty England in the semifinals, hosts South Africa would like to replicate the same and pocket their maiden ICC trophy when Sune Luus’ side take on Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town. Five-time champions Australia are playing their seventh final in the tournament.
Playing XIs:
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
