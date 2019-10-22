Live cricket score BAL vs NOR Balochistan vs Northern Pakistan T20 Cup National T20 Cup, Match 15

BAL 103/7 in 16.3 overs vs NOR

BAL 97/7 in 15.3 overs vs NOR

BAL 97/6 in 15.1 overs vs NOR

BAL 94/6 in 14.1 overs vs NOR

BAL 93/6 in 13.5 overs vs NOR

BAL 73/5 in 12.2 overs vs NOR

BAL 64/4 in 9.4 overs vs NOR

BAL 59/3 in 8.3 overs vs NOR

BAL 56/3 in 8.0 overs vs NOR

BAL 55/3 in 7.3 overs vs NOR

BAL 46/2 in 5.4 overs vs NOR

BAL 34/2 in 5.0 overs vs NOR

BAL 25/1 in 3.1 overs vs NOR

BAL 24/1 in 2.5 overs vs NOR

BAL 16/0 in 1.4 overs vs NOR

BAL 7/0 in 1.0 overs vs NOR

Match begins at 6 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Balochistan vs Northern Match No. 15 Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match BAL vs NOR at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: In the match no. 15 of National T20 Cup, Balochistan will square off against Northern at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday. In the context of the tournament, this match holds no relevance as both the teams have already sealed their semifinal berths in the competition. However, the winner of the match will finish as the table-topper and will get an advantage during the knockouts in case of rain-interruption or abandonment. Both Balochistan and Northern franchise have won three of the four matches they played in this tournament. In their previous match, Balochistan beat Southern Punjab to assure themselves a semis spot. Bowler Akif Javed and batsman Imam-ul-Haq were the chief architects of the win for the Baloch side.

Balochistan vs Northern Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: The Pakistan T20 Cup match between Balochistan and Northern starts at 6 PM (IST).

TOSS: Northern have won the toss and have elected to field first at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

My Dream11 Team

Imad Wasim, Amad Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (C), Awais Zia, Umar Amin (VC), Asif Ali, Imran Butt (WK), Umar Gul, Yasir Shah and Sohail Tanvir.

BAL vs NOR Probable Playing 11s

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (WK), Imran Butt, Haris Sohail (C), Amad Butt, Hussain Talat, Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul.

Northern: Umar Amin, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Akhtar, Imad Wasim (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir.

SQUADS

Balochistan: Haris Sohail (C), Imran Farhat (VC), Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Ammad Butt, Umar Gul, Tasir Shah, Imran Butt, Awais Zia, Taimur Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Bismillah Khan (wk), Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Muhammad Talha, Mohammad Asghar.

Northern: Imad Wasim (C), Umar Amin, Sohail Tanveer, Hammad Azam, Asif Ali, Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Rohail Nazir, Harris Rauf, Musa Khan, Zaid Alam, Ali Imran, Naveed Malik.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Balochistan Dream11 Team/ Northern Dream11 Team/ BAL Dream 11 Team/ NOR Dream 11 Team/ BAL vs NOR Dream 11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.