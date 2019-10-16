Live cricket score: Balochistan vs Central Punjab BAL vs CEP Pakistan T20 Cup National T20 Cup, Match 8

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Pakistan T20 Cup: Match 8 Between BAL vs CEP National T20 Cup 2019 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad 6 PM IST:

Both Balochistan and Central Punjab had had similar fortunes early on in the tournament. Defending huge totals on the opening day of the league, both Balochistan and Central Punjab lost. But, both the sides bounced back in their second match to open their account. Now, they will lock horns against each other and it is expected to be a cracker of a match. Top stars like Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq and Ahmed Shehzad will also be in action.

Time: The match between Balochistan vs Central Punjab starts at 6 PM (IST).

TOSS: Central Punjab have won the toss and elected to field at the Iqbal Stadium at Faisalabad

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Keeper – Bismillah Khan

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq (VC), Awais Zia, Ahmed Shehzad (C)

All-Rounders – Amad Butt, Fahim Ashraf

Bowlers – Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Qadir

BAL vs CEP Probable Playing 11s:

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail (C), Imran Farhat, Bismillah Khan (WK), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Akif Javed.

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal (WK), Umar Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Saad Naseem, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Qadir.

SQUADS:

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail (C), Imran Farhat, Bismillah Khan (WK), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Umar Gul, Akif Javed, Mohammad Talha, Ali Shafiq, Imran Butt, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan.

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal (WK), Umar Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Saad Naseem, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Qadir, Salman Butt, Hasan Ali, Ahmad Bashir, Ali Shan, Zafar Gohar.

