Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • BAN vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3 Score: Bangladesh-Afghanistan Lock Horns In Dharamshala
live

BAN vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3 Score: Bangladesh-Afghanistan Lock Horns In Dharamshala

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this place for all BAN vs AFG live updates.

Updated: October 7, 2023 9:05 AM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan when and where to watch, how to get Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming, where to get Bangladesh vs Afghanistan men's cricket live streaming, live cricket score, live score, BAN vs AFG live cricket score, LIVE BAN vs AFG BAN vs AFG Live, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live, BAN vs AFG Live Score, BAN vs AFG Live Updates, BAN vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 Live, Live BAN vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023, BAN vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 Live Score, BAN vs AFG In Hangzhou, BAN vs AFG, Live Updates BAN vs AFG, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Latest Score, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Latest News, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live News, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Afghanistan Cricket Team, ICC ODI World Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 cricket
BAN vs AFG LIVE

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the third match of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 7. It will be a double-header on Saturday, BAN vs AFG will be in the first half and the match will start at 10:30 AM. Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

Trending Now

Squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil

Live Updates

  • Oct 7, 2023 9:09 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh and Afghanistan’s chances of reaching the final four of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 could well hinge on the outcome of their opening match.

  • Oct 7, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

  • Oct 7, 2023 8:04 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil.

  • Oct 7, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan!

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>