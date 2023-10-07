Top Recommended Stories

  • BAN vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3 Score: Shakib Puts Bangaldesh In Command
BAN vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3 Score: Shakib Puts Bangaldesh In Command

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bowl. Stay tuned to this place for all BAN vs AFG live updates.

Updated: October 7, 2023 12:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

BAN vs AFG LIVE

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the third match of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 7. It will be a double-header on Saturday, BAN vs AFG will be in the first half and the match will start at 10:30 AM. Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

Squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil

Live Updates

  • Oct 7, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Just one run from the over as Bangladesh ballers are keeping it really tight. <font color="09090a“>

  • Oct 7, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Eighteen overs are done, Bangladesh have scored 88 runs by losing two wickets.

    AFG 88/2 (18)

  • Oct 7, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023: Second Wicket for Shakib Al Hasan the spinner spinned another wicket for Bangladesh. Hashmatullah Shahidi joined Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan is looking for another partnership.

  • Oct 7, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live ODI World Cup Cricket Score: Five Wides and nine runs from the over, Afghanistan batters have rebuilt the innings for the big total.

    AFG 83/1 (15)

  • Oct 7, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023: Bangladesh have started the spin attack as the bowling side need more wickets.

  • Oct 7, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: 13 overs are done and dusted, and Afghanistan managed to score 70 runs. Afghanistan are playing really well

    AFG 70/1 (13)

  • Oct 7, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023: Just three runs from the over and Bangladesh is looking desperate for the wickets.

    AFG 61/1 (12)

  • Oct 7, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup 2023: Eight runs from the over, Afghanistan batters have started scoring more runs, Bowlers are desperate for more wickets.

    AFG 58/1 (11)

  • Oct 7, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup Live Score: Taskin Ahmed is back into the bowling attack as Afghanistan is looking for another breakthrough.

  • Oct 7, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Ten overs are done and Afghanistan batters managed to score 50 runs the score is surely low but the side still have wickets in hand. Two runs from the over.
    AFG 50/1 (10)

