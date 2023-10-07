Home

Sports

BAN vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3 Score: Shakib Puts Bangaldesh In Command

live

BAN vs AFG LIVE Updates, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3 Score: Shakib Puts Bangaldesh In Command

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 3 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bowl. Stay tuned to this place for all BAN vs AFG live updates.

BAN vs AFG LIVE

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the third match of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 7. It will be a double-header on Saturday, BAN vs AFG will be in the first half and the match will start at 10:30 AM. Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

Trending Now

Squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES