LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: Hasan-Shanto Revive BAN Innings

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023, Match 4 Live Updates: Stay tuned for all the latest match updates from BAN vs AFG clash.

Updated: September 3, 2023 4:42 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will be competing in a must-win Asia Cup 2023 game against Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Sunday. Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket loss against hosts Sri Lanka in their opening match. In order to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Super Four stage, Shakib and company need to win this match at all costs. Afghanistan are playing their first game in the competition.

Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: FIFTY! for Mehidy Hasan Miraz. What a knock from the young gun. BAN 129/2 (24)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: 7 from this over as well. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets another boundary in this over. He is heading towards his fifty now. BAN 123/2 (23)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: SIX! from Miraz to start the over. 9 from it. BAN 116/2 (22)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: 100! comes up for Bangladesh. BAN 107/2 (21)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: 5 from the over. BAN 93/2 (18)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Nabi into the attack now. 2 runs from this over. AFG need another wicket here. BAN 88/2 (16)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh is in a decent position despite losing 2 wickets. BAN 86/2 (15)

  • Sep 3, 2023 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan and Najmul Shanto are building another good partnership here. BAN 77/2 (13)

  • Sep 3, 2023 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh lose two quick wickets. Afghanistan back in game BAN 63/2 (11)

  • Sep 3, 2023 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: BOUNDARY! from Naim but Gulbadin Naib kept the rest of the over silent with five dot balls. BAN 54/0 (9)

