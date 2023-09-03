Home

LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: Hasan-Shanto Revive BAN Innings

LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: Hasan-Shanto Revive BAN Innings

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023, Match 4 Live Updates: Stay tuned for all the latest match updates from BAN vs AFG clash.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will be competing in a must-win Asia Cup 2023 game against Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Sunday. Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket loss against hosts Sri Lanka in their opening match. In order to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Super Four stage, Shakib and company need to win this match at all costs. Afghanistan are playing their first game in the competition.

Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

