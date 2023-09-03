Home

LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: BAN To Face AFG In Must-Win Match

LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: BAN To Face AFG In Must-Win Match

LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: Stay tuned for Live updates from BAN vs AFG clash

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will be competing in a must-win game against Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Sunday. BAN suffered a brutal 5 wickets loss against host Sri Lanka in their opening match. In order to keep their hopes of qualifying in the Super Four stage, Shakib and company need to win this match at all costs. However, AFG can afford a loss and still be in the race.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi

